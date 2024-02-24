On Feb. 27: Punish Biden, VOTE “uncommitted.” But, VOTE YES for the schools and college millage proposals

Voting uncommitted

Michigan’s presidential primary elections on February 27 constitute an exceptional milestone, as they include very important decisions for the Arab American community. Next Tuesday, Democratic and Republican voters will select their respective presidential candidates to face off in the November general election. This is an important election for Arab Americans, both to exercise their voting rights and to send a strong message to the candidates — President Biden in particular.

However, other important issues at stake on this ballot also require our attention as a community.

Two millage renewal proposals on the ballot are very important for the education of the children in our cities (Dearborn and part of Dearborn Heights). These will help support the operations at Henry Ford College and the Dearborn Public Schools.

First is first. It is time for Arab and Muslim Americans to fulfill the promises they made during the last four months not to re-elect President Biden because of his unconditional support of the Israeli genocidal war on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and to reconsider their important votes that contributed to sending the Democratic president to the White House in the 2020 elections. Biden and his administration are complicit in the mass killing of Palestinian children and women and the destruction and devastation of more than 2 million Gazans. Biden, the Zionist, broke all his promises to our community. He abandoned his covenants with the Arab and Muslim communities in the United States that gave him 70 percent of their votes in the 2020 elections; the last and most painful of which was ignoring their demands for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza and turning a blind eye to the ongoing pain and suffering of the Palestinians as a result of the crimes of genocide against tens of thousands of defenseless Palestinians, women, children and the elderly.

On Tuesday, February 27, our voices will be louder and they will be heard at the ballot box, where it counts. Whether you are voting on the Republican ballot or the Democratic one, make sure that you fill the bubble of “UNCOMMITTED.” This will be counted as a vote against both Biden and the leading Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump. Why? Because America deserves better than these two leading candidates. Bad choices for America. Bad choices for Arab and Muslim communities as well.

When the votes are tallied and the numbers are reported, if we vote hard and in block, our unified voice will be heard louder and clearer. By the way, we are not alone in this battle of public opinion and at the polls. Many Americans are voting “UNCOMMITTED” in this presidential primary mainly because of America’s complicity in dirty wars overseas while neglecting the needs of the American people at home.

But, as we go out in large numbers and vote between now and February 27 and fill the bubble of the “UNCOMMITTED” in the presidential primary race, we shouldn’t forget to VOTE YES on the millage renewal proposals for the Dearborn Public Schools and Henry Ford College.

These are not additional taxes and WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR PROPERTY TAXES. These are renewals and are very much needed to continue offering our children the best education that will guarantee a better future for all of them.

Dearborn Public Schools is the the third largest school district in Michigan, with more than 20,000 students attending in 36 K-12 schools. More than 2,900 employees in the school district make sure the students are getting the best education that any district can offer. The success rates and the number of students attending, excelling and graduating from Ivy league colleges across the country is a tribute to the hard work of the teachers and the administrators in the school district. They deserve our support By VOTING YES on the proposal.

The same is true for the Henry Ford College millage renewal proposal. The college is an exceptional educational gem in the heart of Dearborn. The city uniquely position itself as the only city in the state to have its own college.

The administration of Henry Ford College has made significant strides in the last five years. It struck an agreement with three major universities — Wayne State University, University of Michigan-Dearborn and Eastern Michigan University— to accept associate degree graduates from Henry Ford College automatically, to complete their higher education at those schools without any delay or obstacle.

The college also struck an amazing deal with Corewell Health to hire college nursing graduates to work in their health facilities in Dearborn. Most importantly, Henry Ford College annually offers 2,700 high school students from Dearborn Public Schools an early college program that saves them thousands of dollars and give them an edge on their higher education while still in high school. The proposed millage renewal constitutes 20 percent of the college’s annual budget. It is only 4 mill ($4 dollars per $1,000 of the state equalized value of your property), an average $250.00 per year for homeowners. This is NOT an additional tax.

Henry Ford College under the leadership of its president, Russ Kavalhuna, and Dearborn Public Schools under the leadership of Dr. Glenn Maleyko have done an excellent job in serving our students and deserve a VOTE YES on BOTH PROPOSALS.

And, remember to VOTE “UNCOMMITTED” for the presidential primary race in both parties Democratic and Republican ballots.