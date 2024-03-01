Poll: Voters support the U.S. calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and conditioning military aid to Israel

A new survey from Data for Progress asked likely U.S. voters about various foreign policy issues, particularly related to the ongoing war on Gaza.

When asked if they approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling the Israel-Palestine conflict, voters disapprove by a -21-point margin, with 57 percent disapproving and 36 percent approving. This margin has increased since Data for Progress started polling this question in early November, with approval highest in late November after the last temporary ceasefire began.

Around two-thirds of voters (67 percent) — including majorities of Democrats (77 percent), Independents (69 percent) and Republicans (56 percent) — support the U.S. calling for a permanent ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Gaza. This represents a 6-point increase in support for the U.S. calling for a permanent ceasefire since Data for Progress last polled this question in November, with a 12-point increase among Independents.

Requiring Israel to agree to certain conditions related to human rights and the resolution of the war in Gaza to receive military aid from the U.S. is broadly popular. Voters support placing the following conditions on aid to Israel:

Guaranteeing the right of displaced Palestinians to be able to return to their homes in Gaza following the conclusion of the war (+59)

Committing to peace talks with the Palestinians for a two-state solution (+52)

Committing to a de-escalation of violence in Gaza and stopping any indiscriminate bombing to protect Palestinian civilians (+46)

Pledging to stop building settlements in the Palestinian territories, which violates international law (+47)

Pledging to not occupy Gaza following the conclusion of the war (+38)

Above information provided in a press release by press@israelpalestinecomms.com and Data for Progress.