U.S. airman dies after setting himself ablaze outside Israeli Embassy in Washington, in protest of war crimes against Palestinians

U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell, who died after he set himself ablaze outside of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he “will no longer be complicit in genocide" and screaming as the fire consumed him “Free free Palestine.” – Videograb

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Sunday, an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he “will no longer be complicit in genocide.”

As he approached the gate of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell of San Antonio, Texas propped his phone on the ground nearby, livestreaming to Twitch.

“I will no longer be complicit in genocide,” he said. “I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest. But compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.”

Then he set fire to himself and screamed “Free, Free Palestine” as the fire consumed him.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said the 25-year-old airman died from his injuries.

Bushnell had walked up to the embassy shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday and began livestreaming on video. Law enforcement officials believe he set his phone down and then doused himself in an accelerant and ignited the flames. The video was later removed from the video streaming platform Twitch, but law enforcement officials have obtained and reviewed a copy of the video.

Investigators believe Bushnell had been staying at a Travelodge in Silver Spring, Maryland, which federal agents searched Monday, a law enforcement official said. That official was not authorized to disclose details of the investigation publicly and also spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

“The individual involved in yesterday’s incident succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night,” the Air Force said in a statement Monday.

Later Monday, the Air Force said Bushnell was a cyber defense operations specialist with the 531st Intelligence Support Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio. He had served on active duty since May 2020.

“When a tragedy like this occurs, every member of the Air Force feels it,” said Col. Celina Noyes, commander of the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Senior Airman Bushnell.”

Demonstrators held a vigil for Bushnell outside the Israeli embassy Monday night.

In December, a person self-immolated outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta and used gasoline as an accelerant, according to Atlanta’s fire authorities. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene, and the act was believed to be one of “extreme political protest.” Authorities did not release the protester’s name, age or gender.