Dearborn Heights appoints an Internal Affairs Investigator

Dearborn Heights Police Department Director of Support Services Paul Vanderplow

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Just over a month after city council canceled the salary and benefits of two police directors, one of them has been appointed to a “newly-formed” role of Internal Affairs Investigator.

Paul Vanderplow, Dearborn Heights Police Department Director of Support Services, has been appointed to the new role by Mayor Bill Bazzi and will oversee investigations on a city-wide basis.

A press release from the city said that the appointment comes amidst Bazzi’s “frustration over reports of improprieties and borderline illegal activities within the city structure – representing both elected and staff positions.”

“I have been made aware of some matters that, if proven true, could result in serious legal and organizational implications for the city,” Bazzi said. “They need to be addressed – legally, thoroughly, and in plain sight of our residents and business owners. As a municipality, we need an internal investigative resource to address matters like these – and we are fortunate to have a professional like Director Vanderplow who can fill this role effectively. Throughout his tenure with the city, Director Vanderplow has exhibited a high level of dedication to the community, as well as to the legal and ethical requirements I demand of our employees. Based upon the internal clean-up accomplished at the police department, we want to expand the oversight capability to the city. I am confident he will serve as a dedicated professional and asset in investigating and holding accountable any individual or individuals seeking personal gain or influence at the expense of the City of Dearborn Heights.”

Vanderplow will continue his current role as Director of Support Services. Before joining the Dearborn Heights Police Department, he had retired after 28 years as the Special Agent in Charge (SAC) with the Detroit Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Prior to Vanderplow’s ATF tour of duty, he served with the Detroit District of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division. Throughout his 28-year law enforcement career, Vanderplow has held numerous investigative, command, and administrative posts that had taken him across the country handling investigations, strategic planning policy, and procedure development.

The city encourages anyone with information regarding waste, fraud, or abuse within the city to contact the Internal Affairs hotline at 313-277-7717 or at DHID@dearbornheightsmi.gov. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.