Dearborn Police seek to identify individual involved in home invasion; ask residents to exercise caution

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department are seeking the community’s assistance identifying an individual involved in a home invasion.

On March 4, at approximately 8 p.m., the unidentified male approached the front door of a residence in the 7600 block of Barrie.

He activated the video doorbell and attempted to open the locked front door after receiving no answer. The male entered the home through an unsecured window, stealing items from inside. The individual was captured by other video surveillance fleeing the home through adjoining backyards.

The department has information that leads them to believe this individual may be connected to a string of breaking-and-entering incidents in other parts of the country, using a similar method.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual involved in this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240. Anonymous tips may be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Dearborn residents are reminded by the Dearborn Police to keep their doors and windows locked, stay cautious, and be alert.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a press release, “Our residents have a right to feel safe and secure in their homes, and this brazen act violates that right. We are working with our State and Federal partners to identify and apprehend this individual and ask the community to please reach out with any information that can help us bring them to justice.”

