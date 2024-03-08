Biden takes aim at Trump and Republicans, addresses Gaza crisis in the State of the Union speech

Opinion polls show Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, closely matched in the race. Most American voters are unenthusiastic about the rematch after Biden defeated Trump four years ago.
Trump, facing multiple criminal charges as he fights to be elected again, says he plans to punish political foes and deport millions of migrants if he wins a second White House term. Texas U.S. Representative Troy Nehls, a Republican, wore a shirt with Trump’s face and the words “Never surrender” on it.
Gaza port, Ukraine financial support
“President Biden continues to not hear the voices of the anti-war movement across our country calling for a permanent ceasefire and an end to U.S. weapons funding for Netanyahu’s genocidal campaign,” a Listen to Michigan press release read. “We would have liked to see Biden call for a timetable from Israel’s government to end its war and occupation against the Palestinian people.
“The people of Gaza appreciate the bandages from Biden opening a port, but they prefer an end to U.S.-funded bombs. We remain uncommitted as President Biden decides to put Netanyahu above our democracy and Palestinian lives.”
Palestinian grad student who lost 35 family members joins Cori Bush at State of the Union
Rep. Bush brought as her guest Dr. Intimaa Salama, a Palestinian woman who lives in her district and who said she has lost 35 family members in Gaza.
“I was very intentional about who we chose as our guest for tonight,” Bush said Thursday outside the Capitol. “It was important for me to bring someone who’s most directly impacted by what’s happening.”
“Thirty-five members of her family, her grandmother, two of her brothers, their wives, their kids, her uncles and aunts,” Bush said. “Thirty-five, and I can’t imagine what it’s like to — I don’t know how she’s standing upright after losing 35 of her family members.”
Salama, a dentist and graduate student at Saint Louis University, said she was honored to be in attendance. She stressed the importance of calling for a permanent cease-fire in the conflict as she understands the suffering the Palestinians in Gaza are going through.
“It’s also a moral responsibility for me,” Salama said Thursday. “I know how it feels to be there. I know the smell, the sound, I can imagine the smell of destruction, but I never imagined that I would be going through the same trauma just watching my people trying to survive the genocide, losing 35 of my immediate family.”
Biden discusses Gaza crisis in the State of the Union speech
” I know the last five months have been gut-wrenching for so many people, for the Israeli people, the Palestinian people, and so many here in America.
This crisis began on October 7th with a massacre by the terrorist group Hamas.
1,200 innocent people women and girls men and boys slaughtered, many enduring sexual violence.
The deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.
250 hostages taken.
Here in the chamber tonight are American families whose loved ones are still being held by Hamas.
I pledge to all the families that we will not rest until we bring their loved ones home.
We will also work around the clock to bring home Evan and Paul, Americans being unjustly detained all around the world.
Israel has a right to go after Hamas.
Hamas could end this conflict today by releasing the hostages, laying down arms, and surrendering those responsible for October 7th.
Israel has an added burden because Hamas hides and operates among the civilian population. But Israel also has a fundamental responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza.
This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined.
More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed.
Most of whom are not Hamas.
Thousands and thousands are innocent women and children.
Girls and boys also orphaned.
Nearly 2 million more Palestinians under bombardment or displaced.
Homes destroyed, neighborhoods in rubble, cities in ruin.
Families without food, water, medicine.
It’s heartbreaking.
We’ve been working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for at least six weeks.
It would get the hostages home, ease the intolerable humanitarian crisis, and build toward something more enduring.
The United States has been leading international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza.
Tonight, I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters.
No U.S. boots will be on the ground.
This temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day.
But Israel must also do its part.
Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the cross fire.
To the leadership of Israel I say this.
Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip.
Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority.
As we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution.
I say this as a lifelong supporter of Israel and the only American president to visit Israel in wartime.
There is no other path that guarantees Israel’s security and democracy.
There is no other path that guarantees Palestinians can live with peace and dignity.”
