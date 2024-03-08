Biden takes aim at Trump and Republicans, addresses Gaza crisis in the State of the Union speech

President Biden delivering his State of the Union speech on March 7..

President Biden took on Donald Trump in a fiery speech to Congress on Thursday, accusing his election rival of threatening U.S. democracy and kowtowing to Russia, as he laid out his case for four more years in the White House.

In his last State of the Union address before the election, Biden, a Democrat, charged Trump, his Republican challenger in the Nov. 5 election , with burying the truth about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault, bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin and torpedoing a bill to tighten restrictions at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The 68-minute speech gave Biden, who is suffering from low approval ratings , a chance to speak directly to millions of Americans about his vision for another four-year term and present a contrast with Trump, whose name he did not mention but whose presence reverberated throughout the speech. Speaking before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, Biden opened his remarks with direct criticism of Trump for his comments inviting Putin to invade other NATO nations if they did not spend more on defense.

“Now my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, quote, ‘Do whatever you want,'” Biden said. “I think it’s outrageous, it’s dangerous and it’s unacceptable.” Biden, who has been pushing Congress to provide additional funding to Ukraine for its war with Russia, also had a message for Putin. “We will not walk away,” he said. He also drew a contrast with Trump over abortion rights and the economy, and he directed several barbs at Republican lawmakers in the chamber with off-the-cuff banter that appeared designed to assuage concerns about his age and mental acuity.

A handful of Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Greg Casar of Texas and Maxwell Frost of Florida, showed their support for a break in the war in Gaza on Thursday night by wearing red-and-white lapel pins reading “CEASEFIRE.”

U.S. Reps Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) also wore Palestinian keffiyeh scarves , a show of support for the Palestinian cause. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), who was gravely wounded in a 2011 shooting rampage, wore orange to symbolize ending gun violence. Members of the Democratic Women’s caucus wore white outfits with pins reading “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” to emphasize their support for reproductive rights.

Responding to Biden’s Gaza port “bandage”

“President Biden continues to not hear the voices of the anti-war movement across our country calling for a permanent ceasefire and an end to U.S. weapons funding for Netanyahu’s genocidal campaign,” a Listen to Michigan press release read. “We would have liked to see Biden call for a timetable from Israel’s government to end its war and occupation against the Palestinian people. “The people of Gaza appreciate the bandages from Biden opening a port, but they prefer an end to U.S.-funded bombs. We remain uncommitted as President Biden decides to put Netanyahu above our democracy and Palestinian lives.”

The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee in Washington, D.C. issued a press release in response to Biden’s Gaza plans, stating that, “the Arab American community, and indeed all Americans of conscience, expected more from the president this evening. “

“Peddling disinformation and Israeli talking points, the president refused to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire during this evening’s State of the Union Address,” the press release read. “Instead, he continues to run interference for the Israeli genocide in Gaza by blaming the Palestinian people for Israel’s collective punishment. He attempted to save his political future with hollow and demeaning assurances of humanitarian aid, while continuing to provide unprecedented numbers of weapons to be rained down on Palestinian children. His administration funds and supplies the genocide, disregards U.S. and international law, and provides the Israeli regime political and diplomatic protection.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of people protesting the Biden administration’s complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza blocked the route of the President’s motorcade as he traveled to the Capitol for his State of the Union address.

Protesters, donning shirts that read “Biden’s Legacy = Genocide”, demanded an end to Biden’s funding of Israel’s unrelenting assault on Palestinians in Gaza. The historic act of mass civil disobedience comes at the end of a day-long series of protests across Washington, DC rejecting President Biden’s attempts to whitewash his crimes in Palestine as he continues to direct taxpayer dollars to fuel genocide and war.

Palestinian grad student who lost 35 family members joins Cori Bush at State of the Union Rep. Bush brought as her guest Dr. Intimaa Salama, a Palestinian woman who lives in her district and who said she has lost 35 family members in Gaza. “I was very intentional about who we chose as our guest for tonight,” Bush said Thursday outside the Capitol. “It was important for me to bring someone who’s most directly impacted by what’s happening.” “Thirty-five members of her family, her grandmother, two of her brothers, their wives, their kids, her uncles and aunts,” Bush said. “Thirty-five, and I can’t imagine what it’s like to — I don’t know how she’s standing upright after losing 35 of her family members.” Salama, a dentist and graduate student at Saint Louis University, said she was honored to be in attendance. She stressed the importance of calling for a permanent cease-fire in the conflict as she understands the suffering the Palestinians in Gaza are going through. “It’s also a moral responsibility for me,” Salama said Thursday. “I know how it feels to be there. I know the smell, the sound, I can imagine the smell of destruction, but I never imagined that I would be going through the same trauma just watching my people trying to survive the genocide, losing 35 of my immediate family.” Biden discusses Gaza crisis in the State of the Union speech

” I know the last five months have been gut-wrenching for so many people, for the Israeli people, the Palestinian people, and so many here in America.

This crisis began on October 7th with a massacre by the terrorist group Hamas.

1,200 innocent people women and girls men and boys slaughtered, many enduring sexual violence.

The deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

250 hostages taken.

Here in the chamber tonight are American families whose loved ones are still being held by Hamas.

I pledge to all the families that we will not rest until we bring their loved ones home.

We will also work around the clock to bring home Evan and Paul, Americans being unjustly detained all around the world.

Israel has a right to go after Hamas.

Hamas could end this conflict today by releasing the hostages, laying down arms, and surrendering those responsible for October 7th.

Israel has an added burden because Hamas hides and operates among the civilian population. But Israel also has a fundamental responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza.

This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Most of whom are not Hamas.

Thousands and thousands are innocent women and children.

Girls and boys also orphaned.

Nearly 2 million more Palestinians under bombardment or displaced.

Homes destroyed, neighborhoods in rubble, cities in ruin.

Families without food, water, medicine.

It’s heartbreaking.

We’ve been working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for at least six weeks.

It would get the hostages home, ease the intolerable humanitarian crisis, and build toward something more enduring.

The United States has been leading international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Tonight, I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters.

No U.S. boots will be on the ground.

This temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day.

But Israel must also do its part.

Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the cross fire.

To the leadership of Israel I say this.

Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip.

Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority.

As we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution.

I say this as a lifelong supporter of Israel and the only American president to visit Israel in wartime.

There is no other path that guarantees Israel’s security and democracy.

There is no other path that guarantees Palestinians can live with peace and dignity.”