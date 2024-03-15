ICE agents begin wearing body cameras in Detroit and four other cities

U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement announced that ICE agents in five cities, including Detroit, will begin wearing body cameras. - Photo courtesy of ICE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Starting Wednesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in five U.S. cities started wearing body cameras as required by an executive order from President Biden.

ICE agents in Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo and Baltimore are wearing the cameras in the first phase of deployment for the devices.

The cameras are initially being worn by Homeland Security Investigations officers and Enforcement and Removal Operations agents.

“Public trust is dependent on transparency, and our ability to effectively conduct our mission is dependent on public trust,” ICE Deputy Director Patrick J. Lechleitner said in a statement. “The deployment of body-worn cameras to our officers and agents assists in building that public trust through transparency and accountability. It is an essential element in our public safety and national security mission.”

During this first phase of body cam deployment, ICE said the cameras will be distributed and specific training will be provided to HSI and ERO personnel in the five cities.

There are restrictions on how the body cameras are to be used. One is that they won’t be used for the sole purpose of recording people engaged in First Amendment activities.