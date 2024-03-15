Protesters gather in Hollywood calling for permanent ceasefire outside of Academy Awards

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times Via Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD — Protesters in Hollywood filled the streets the night of the Academy Awards, denouncing the United States’ funding of the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The protest, near the Dolby Theatre, was organized by various organizations, including the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Centro CSO, Black Lives Matter LA, the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, the Free Democratic Palestine Movement and the International League of Peoples’ Struggle, according to reports.

The protest started around 10:30 a.m. PT and was an active display of condemnation against Hollywood’s “active support of U.S.-funded Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

Reports state that organizers said their rally was to interrupt the Academy Awards — known as the Oscars — and “retaliation against anyone in the film industry who speaks out against Israel’s atrocities and war crimes.”

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the protest by issuing a dispersal order at 2:45 p.m. for an “unlawful assembly.” The LAPD notified of potential heavy traffic delays due to the protest and Academy Awards.

In close proximity to the red carpet of the award ceremonies, a few protesters were able to make their way through a chain-link fence that surrounded the area, but police swiftly stepped in stopping the protesters.

A similar protest took place down the street on Sunset Boulevard near the Cinerama Dome. Organized by the Jewish Voice for Peace Los Angeles, protesters gathered around 2 p.m. protesting for an immediate and permanent ceasefire as well as a call to the voices of Hollywood to become vocal.

The protest brought traffic to a complete standstill for more than 30 minutes before the Academy Awards began and delayed the show by five minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was also reported that some attendees exited their vehicles and started walking to the event due to prolonged traffic.

Several Hollywood stars were also seen wearing pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Attendees including Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Ava DuVernay, Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo and Mahershala Ali were seen wearing the pins.