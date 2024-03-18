Dearborn Police make arrest in violent home invasion

DEARBORN – On March 17, at approximately 2 p.m., Dearborn Police officers responded to a residence near Southfield Rd and Outer Dr following a reported home invasion and assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered two elderly female residents who had been severely abused and sexually assaulted by an unknown adult male who illegally entered their home.

Dearborn Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel rendered medical aid to the victims immediately at the scene and prepared them for transport to an area hospital. Both victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital for injuries caused by the violent attack.

Dearborn Police used evidence and reports from eyewitnesses in the neighborhood to track down the suspected perpetrator at a nearby motel where they were taken into police custody on Sunday afternoon. The individual’s identity is being withheld pending official charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released at a later date. Investigators believe the individual in custody acted alone and that there is no further threat to the public.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a press release, “The crime committed in our community over the weekend is shocking and horrifying. I applaud and thank the community members who assisted our officers in swiftly bringing the perpetrator to justice and protected our residents from any further threat. As our investigation continues, our thoughts remain with the victims of this incident, their families, and their neighbors as they heal and recover from this trauma.”

The charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.