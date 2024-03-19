New naturopathic clinic opens in Dearborn

Dr. Ahmad Ali Anani, ND

DEARBORN — A new naturopathic clinic has made its way to Dearborn with the inception of Tribal Wellness opened by Dearborn native Dr. Ahmad Ali Anani, ND.

Located in the heart of West Dearborn at 22022 Michigan Avenue Suite #27, this clinic offers naturopathic consultations to discern the root causes of health issues and imbalances. With formal training as a naturopathic doctor, Anani said he is able to cultivate personalized wellness plans for patients to relieve short-term symptoms while also nurturing and promoting long-term health.

According to the Association of Accredited Naturopathic Medical Colleges (AANMC), “Naturopathic medicine is a distinct health care profession that combines the wisdom of nature with the rigors of modern science.”

Anani graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in science, majoring in human biology, in 2018 and then went onto pursue his doctorate degree in naturopathic medicine at Bastyr University in San Diego, California and graduated in June of 2023.

He told The Arab American News that he initially chose to study modern medicine because of his desire to thoroughly understand the human body and “how to optimize our bodily functions”, and then he ultimately decided to study naturopathic medicine due to its emphasis on overall health and wellbeing. While studying at Bastyr University, his training mixed modern science with holistic and naturopathic orders that transcend conventional treatment.

“Initially, my educational journey entertained modern medicine to explore these inquiries further, but I realized that mainstream systems of healthcare underemphasize (and often even neglect) some of the most important facets of our overall health,” Anani said. “In other words, I found that my doctors were not seeking to address root causes of my health, but rather treat them with some external intervention that did not genuinely reveal why my health was in a respective state of being.”

The naturopathic consultations offered at Tribal Wellness will provide comprehensive intake assessments that determine root causes and give patients a broad understanding of their overall health. Naturopathic practices are implemented to address those health imbalances and practices include botanical remedies and supplements, homeopathic and physical remedies, diet and nutritional recommendations, craniosacral therapy, applied kinesiology muscle testing, lifestyle modifications that address sleep, exercise and stress, and various other practices.

“The dream of establishing Tribal Wellness evolved as I navigated the complexities of healthcare and recognized the need for a more profound, patient-centered approach,” Anani said. “It became evident that the integration of naturopathic principles and the therapeutic order could offer a transformative alternative to the conventional model. My passion for empowering individuals to reclaim their health led me to the realization that starting my own naturopathic clinic was not just a personal ambition, but a calling to serve the community in a meaningful way.”

In taking a holistic approach to health, Anani is able to discover health challenges that may be causing various symptoms. While in the traditional medical model, there’s a large emphasis on treating specific symptoms rather than uncovering root issues leading to those symptoms, Anani said he “felt compelled to create a space that goes beyond symptom suppression.”

He also shared that Tribal Wellness aims to not only serve the community, but also reach underprivileged members of the population as a whole and equip them with the tools that will address and treat their health concerns.

“Tribal Wellness is more than a clinic; it’s a sanctuary for those seeking a holistic approach to health. Naturopathic care is not just about treating symptoms; it’s about uncovering the root causes and facilitating the body’s innate ability to heal. Our approach is founded on the principles of nature, emphasizing individualized care and empowering patients to actively participate in their wellbeing journey. We invite everyone to experience a different kind of healthcare – one that not only heals the body but nurtures the mind and spirit, fostering a sense of belonging and support within the Tribal Wellness community.”