Large crowd attended bintjbeil.org’s second annual iftar dinner in Dearborn, honoring 10 women for their distinguished contributions

DEARBORN — On the 21st anniversary of its founding last Thursday, the well known Lebanese social media site BintJbeil.org held its annual iftar dinner in the Summit Banquet Center. Officials with the organization estimated that close to 1,000 guests attended the dinner, including elected officials and community leaders.
The event’s speakers shed light on the importance of the holy month of Ramadan and its religious and humanitarian meanings. They praised the role that bintjbeil.org plays in covering news and developing events in Lebanon, the region and the Lebanese diaspora around the world.
During the event — which coincided with Mother’s Day in the Middle East — the organization honored 10 mothers in the Dearborn area for their distinguished contribution to public life and to the community. The list of honorees included Salwa Charara, Nehmat Haidous Turfe, Fatima Bazzi Faraj, Iman Ali Ahmed, Inaya Soufian Shehab, Nuha Haidous, Fatima Fouani, Leila Tlais, Rowayda Ozeir and the late Fay Awada, who passed away recently and was hailed as “Mashghara’s shining moon in America, and an Arab American ambassador to humanity.”
The iftar dinner, which was emceed by journalist Ali Mansour, was attended by Deputy Wayne County Executive Asaad Turfe, Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, City Council members from Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, Wayne Commissioners Al Haidus and Sam Baydoun, Dearborn Chief Judge Sam Salamey, businessmen and representatives of religious, community and civil society organizations.
The event included a videotape presentation of the most prominent accomplishments in the bintjbeil.org journey over the past two decades, and its future plans for the media platform for the next decade, led by the organization’s founder and president Hassan Baydoun, and its local representative Abbas Shehab.
Baydoun expressed his appreciation for the hospitality and trust that the Lebanese American community has given to his media platform, pointing out that the number of guests attending the iftar dinner “exceeded the expectations of the organizers.”
“We have decided to hold this iftar dinner for the second time in the city of Dearborn to give back to our Arab American community, which has contributed to the success of our mission over the past two decades,” he said.
Baydoun said that bintjbeil.org held its first iftar — which honored Arab media figures in the Detroit area — in the “capital of Arab Americans” in 2018, explaining that the iftar events it holds, whether here or in Lebanon, always include initiatives to honor individuals and activists in all fields. It also supports the organization’s humanitarian projects inside and outside Lebanon.
