A shooting at an Eid event in West Philadelphia left three people injured

Photo: Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer, via Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — At least three people were injured and hundreds fled the scene following a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia. Police said about 1,000 people attended the celebration.

The annual Eid al-fitr event took place in the Parkside neighborhood at the Clara Muhammad Square. The event came to an abrupt end following the volley of gunshots. The Philadelphia Masjid is a local mosque near the square.

The three people shot were a 22-year-old who was shot in the stomach, a teenager who was shot in the ring finger and an armed 15-year-old who was shot in the leg and shoulder by a police officer, all in stable condition, said Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel.

He said in a news conference that the responding officers were writing parking tickets when they responded after hearing gunshots fired around 2:30 p.m.

The New York Times reported that the officer who shot the 15-year-old took him to the hospital, according to Bethel. The police said that the 15-year-old was among the five people arrested and that five guns have been retrieved.

The police also said that as the officers responded to the incident, a police vehicle struck a 15-year-old girl and fractured her leg.

According to the Times, “Bethel did not describe a motive, but he commended those who responded for helping to usher children to safety after the shooting, which was near a mosque, the Philadelphia Masjid.”

“I walked through this event and we know the majority — 99 percent of the individuals — at this event are good people who wanted to have a good time,” Bethel said. “And once again, we have young people engaging in gunfire who really destroyed the sanctity of what happened.”

Witnesses described the scene as individuals fled; people ran to hide in tents and trees and dropped to avoid being struck by the bullets. People also began searching for their loved ones amid the chaos.

“In the midst of Eid al-Fitr, a Holy Day of celebration, our city’s Muslim community experienced a sacrilegious act of gun violence today in a West Philadelphia park, Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement on X. “Every community of faith has the absolute right and need to worship in peace. We stand united with the Muslim community, and vow to work together to restore balance and light to our communities.”

The New York Times also reported, “A witness who attended the event, Saul Landers, said there was a ‘friendly vibe’ with people playing games, riding horses and enjoying free food. Then he said he heard about 15 shots and saw ‘everybody running and taking cover.'”

According to reports, police investigated following the incident at Clara Muhammad Square. Debris were scattered across the square, including blankets, strollers, shoes and coolers. The AP News reported that a doll was left by a playground and was surrounded by police officers and police tape.

The AP News also reported that an attendee, Zania Weatherford, went to her car when the gunfire ensued.

“Last year, someone set off firecrackers and scared everyone,” Weatherford said. “This is just a celebration of life for God to forgive us for our sins. There’s one month that God chains the devil down, so whoever did this can’t even blame the devil.”

It was also reported that a member of the Philadelphia City Council, Jamie R. Gauthier, attended the event.

“It was so joyful and such a beautiful day,” she said as she watched people join together to commemorate the end of Ramadan. “These young people should not have had access to the weapons they did that enabled terror at what was supposed to be a joyful religious celebration.”

A witness who was at the masjid near the park, Thomas Allen, said in an AP News report the shooting caused “pandemonium.”

“And we’re hearing that they were children, you know, they were children,” he said about the suspects. “And it’s a sad thing.

“All my years of living in Philadelphia, I’ve never seen nothing like this, especially at the masjid,” he added. “Just as much crime as it may be in Philadelphia. It was always separated from the masjid.”

While the motive for the shooting was not clear, the five suspects include four men and a woman, according to Bethel. A day of celebration marking the end of a holy month became a day of terror and mayhem.