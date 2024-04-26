Former Dearborn Qahwah House employee opens new location in Ohio

Abdelrahman Yasen

COLUMBUS — Abdelrahman Yasen, a former employee of Qahwah House in Dearborn, has opened his own franchise in Columbus, Ohio with his brother Abdalziz, expanding the franchise to a new state. Located at 189 E Main Street, Columbus, Ohio, the coffee shop will be open to the public in roughly four weeks.

Yasen, a Palestinian who moved to America from Jordan in 2016, began working at Qahwah House in 2018, after his sister Lina made the suggestion to him. Unbeknownst to him then, that suggestion would ultimately lead him to a Qahwah House of his own.

Qahwah House, founded by Ibrahem Alhasbani and known for its authentic Yemeni coffee, honeycomb dessert and various other delectable items, has locations in Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and now Ohio.

Yasen told The Arab American News that his experience as a Qahwah House employee has equipped him with both the passion and skills for working in the coffee industry.

“I developed a deep passion for the brand and the coffee industry,” he said. “With my extensive experience in the field and a genuine love for what Qahwah House stands for, I felt compelled to take the next step and invest in a franchise of my own with my brother, Abdalziz Yasen.”

Yasen made a point to mention the rich history of coffee within Yemen, sharing that it was the first country to produce and export coffee across the globe. The port city, Mocha, was the first port that exported coffee.

He also gave insight regarding the culture of coffee in Yemen and how it differs from the culture that exists around coffee in America. He shared that coffee drinking in Yemen is more socially-oriented; a bridge between people, a vehicle for conversation and connection.

“In terms of Qahwah House’s relationship with coffee, it stems from the culture in Yemen — a very social one,” Yasen said. “In the States, many consumers take coffee quickly on the go to head to work or to wake up or even to get that midday energy boost. It is consumed mainly in the form of a cup of coffee. However, in Yemen the coffee culture is the opposite. It is one of sitting down; one of relaxing and gathering. It is a social thing.”

“It is social, it is ceremonial, it is essentially an experience, not simply a drink to consume,” he added.

According to Yasen, each Qahwah House location serves coffee directly from Yemen, from the farms of the founder, whose family has been harvesting coffee beans for eight generations.

“From farm to cup (harvesting, sorting, roasting, extracting), we control the entire process,” he said. “And through one cup at a time we want to remind people that Yemen is behind every cup of coffee and every smile in the morning.”