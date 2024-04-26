Lola Elzein, owner of Venture Title, celebrates 10 years in business

DEARBORN — Lola Elzein, owner of the Dearborn-based Venture Title Agency, is celebrating 10 years in business. Venture Title Agency is located in the heart of West Dearborn at 22300 W. Village Drive.

Starting on Griswold in the Ford Building in Detroit, Elzein has taken her women-led business to extraordinary heights while shattering the glass ceiling. Her agency has fostered an environment that empowers and inspires girls and women to pursue their own dreams.

Known as “The Title Lady,” Elzein opened up Venture Title in 2014.

“Rent was $300 a month and I was a one-woman shop,” she said.

Now, 10 years later, she has an entire team behind her, a community that supports her and an accomplished endeavor.

She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan-Dearborn and then went onto pursue law at Thomas M. Cooley Law School and earned an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in 2021.

She first worked at a title agency in her teen years and grew to love property law while in law school. She set out to open her own agency upon attaining her law degree.

To commemorate 10 years, a formal celebration party took place at the Dearborn County Club on Saturday, April 20. Family, friends, her Venture team and other esteemed individuals from the Dearborn community were in attendance.

In her opening speech, Elzein mentioned her two daughters, and expressed her hope to empower them.

“I want them to know that they can do anything they set their heart to, doesn’t matter what it is,” she said.

Several people who spoke attributed Elzein’s continued success to her giving heart, genuine nature and unwavering perseverance.

Fadwa Hammoud, chief deputy attorney general, former solicitor general of Michigan and current managing member of the firm’s Detroit office, spoke first and touched on the days she and Elzein would study for the LSAT together.

The other speakers included Jeahad Kadaf, an attorney who once owned a local REMAX office and was named number one realtor for top closed transactions, U.S. and worldwide, and now practices real estate law and specializes in criminal law; Michael Phillips, owner of the Keller Williams Legacy Real Estate brokerage in Dearborn and Elzein’s sister, Dina Elzein, operations manager of Venture Title. She began working at Venture Title 10 years ago, and has taken this journey alongside her sister.





Elzein told The Arab American News that her greatest reward owning and operating her own business “is meeting all types of people from diverse and different backgrounds.”

“Venture turning 10 reminds me what it means when they say ‘it takes a village,'” she said. “Without this amazing community, there would be no Venture Title. The love and support I have had from this community is immeasurable.”