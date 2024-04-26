Mass graves discovery in Gaza: What do we know and what are the consequences under international law?

Gazans and health workers seek to identify bodies unearthed at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, April 23. - Photo by AFP

THE HAGUE – The discovery of mass graves at two Gaza hospitals, said by Palestinian authorities to contain hundreds of bodies, have triggered calls by the U.N. rights chief and others for an international investigation.

While not defined under international law, a mass grave is a burial site containing multiple bodies, the existence of which could be important in detecting possible war crimes.

What is known about mass graves discovered in Gaza?

Palestinian authorities said a grave site discovered at the Nasser hospital, the main medical facility in central Gaza, contained nearly 400 bodies. It was uncovered after Israeli troops pulled out of the city of Khan Younis.

On Monday, Reuters reporters saw emergency workers digging corpses out of the ground in the ruins of Nasser hospital. Palestinian authorities found another grave site at the Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, which had been targeted by an Israeli special forces operation. Reuters has verified footage of the digging of graves near the hospital since November. On Tuesday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that an international investigation into the mass graves, not an Israeli one, was needed “given the prevailing climate of impunity.” United Nations spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said an investigation was needed to verify the number of bodies, but that “clearly there have been multiple bodies discovered.”

“Some of them had their hands tied, which of course indicates serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and these need to be subjected to further investigations,” Shamdasani said, speaking on behalf of Türk.

Palestinian officials said scores of bodies had been found, some shot in the head, at one hospital after Israeli forces withdrew. Israel said it had dug up and reburied some bodies in a search for hostages.

Is there an investigation? The International Criminal Court in The Hague has an active investigation into the attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas fighters and the extreme response by the Israeli military

The office of the prosecutor has jurisdiction in the Palestinian territories, but has not made any public comments about the discovery of mass graves. Where else have mass graves have been discovered? Recent examples include the conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine. Kyiv says more than 1,400 people were killed in the town of Bucha while it was occupied by Russian forces following Moscow’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, with more than 175 of the victims discovered in mass graves.

Marking two years since the events in Bucha, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said this month that the killings “bear hallmarks of genocide.” In Sudan’s West Darfur, at least 1,000 bodies were buried in Al Ghabat cemetery during weeks of massacres in the city of El Geneina between April and June of last year.

Is it illegal to disturb or desecrate mass graves? Under the 1949 Geneva Conventions, to which Israel is a signatory, parties to a conflict must take all possible measures to prevent the dead from “being despoiled.” Customary international humanitarian law (IHL) calls for the dead to be respected, including a duty to prevent despoiling of graves and ensuring the identification and proper burial of human remains. IHL also prohibits mutilation, desecration and other forms of disrespect towards the dead, while parties should take measures to protect grave sites, including those containing multiple human remains. In 2002, in a case related to killings of Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Israel’s Supreme Court ruled that the Israeli Defense Ministry was responsible under international law “for the location, identification, evacuation and burial of the bodies” of Palestinians killed in fighting. The judges said bodies should not be buried in mass graves, but handed over to the Palestinian authorities. The International Criminal Court’s founding Rome Statute defines the desecration or mutilation of dead bodies as a war crime and this is banned as an outrage upon personal dignity. Allegations by Palestinian authorities that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had buried the bodies were “baseless and unfounded,” the IDF said in a statement. The graves were dug by Palestinians, it said, releasing footage showing the graves pre-dated IDF operations. Israeli forces searching for Israeli hostages had examined bodies buried near Nasser hospital and then returned them, the IDF said. “The examination was carried out respectfully while maintaining the dignity of the deceased,” it said.