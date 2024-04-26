Michigan to receive $156M in federal funds for rooftop solar panels in low-income areas

LANSING – Michigan will get more than $156 million in federal funding for a program to expand residential solar in low-income communities, part of a federal initiative to confront climate change while reducing energy bills for people in low income areas.

“Michigan is committed to leading the future of clean energy, lowering utility costs for families, creating good-paying jobs and growing our advanced manufacturing economy,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The solar program will focus on direct financial assistance for rooftop solar, community solar, storage and home upgrades said Cory Connolly, chief climate officer in EGLE’s Office of Climate and Energy, such as “making sure folks have a roof that can really support solar.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the funding award last Monday. Michigan was one of 60 states, tribes or regional groups to receive a total of $7 billion in grants, which are funded by the $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

“There has been a very stark divide when it comes to underserved communities getting access to clean energy resources,” said Ali Dirul, CEO of Ryter Cooperative Industries, a Detroit-based solar project management company. “These communities have been the most disadvantaged and the most looked over, but they also have the highest infrastructure needs. They also have the highest utility bills.”

The funding could help protect residents during power outages, Dirul said, an important issue in a state with a notoriously unreliable grid. He said people want to be able to generate and store their own power so they can prevent their food from spoiling during a blackout.

“If there’s any way to invest in energy so people have the opportunity and these communities have the opportunity to own their own power, but additionally have that power in times when the grid is unstable, that helps everybody,” he said.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will administer the program, called Michigan Healthy Solar for All.

“We’re excited to implement the MI Solar for All program as part of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, the state’s climate action plan,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Expanding access to renewable energy is critical, particularly for our low-income and environmental justice communities, to reducing pollution, protecting our world-class natural resources and lowering energy costs for families. This investment will help us continue on our path toward a more sustainable future while ensuring real benefits for our communities, creating a positive and lasting impact for Michiganders today and tomorrow. Together with our partners, we are making Michigan a better place for everyone who calls it home.”

The state will conduct a robust outreach process involving interested stakeholders, with a focus on historically underserved communities, to raise awareness and encourage people to take advantage of this transformational opportunity. Through the implementation of the MI Solar for All, significant resources and engagement will also be dedicated to clean energy workforce development.

Interested residents and stakeholders can find additional information and sign up for future updates on the EGLE Funding Opportunities website.