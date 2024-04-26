Sexual assault complaint filed against Warren chiropractor, video evidence presented

Attorneys Azzam Elder and Nina Korkis-Taweel stand in front of Pispidikis' Spinal Recovery Center after holding the press conference on Friday, April 19. – Videograb

Dearborn attorney Azzam Elder filed a complaint in Macomb County Circuit Court April 19 alleging that his client, referred to as Jane Doe in the court document, was sexually assaulted by Warren chiropractor John Pispidikis.

Pispidikis owns the Spinal Recovery Center on 12 Mile Road. Elder held a press conference on the sidewalk outside of the medical building on April 19 after filing the complaint. Elder’s client was not there and remains unidentified.

The lawsuit alleges that Elder’s client was a patient at the Spinal Recovery Center and in February had an appointment with Pispidikis to discuss treatment for rib pain during which the doctor sexually assaulted her.

Officials say he sells himself as one of only a handful of Michigan “Chiropractic Neurologists”, but the former patient claims he is a sexual predator and offers a video as apparent proof.

The patient claimed the doctor groped her during a physical exam in February. But she had no proof, so she claimed she went out and got some.

“He took advantage of her and took advantage of his ability of being a doctor who is supposed to be trustworthy and caring, and he basically was committing sexual assault and sexual battery,” Elder said during the press conference.

Elder, who made the video public, said it was taken by his client’s spy camera and brought into the exam room.

He said that after his client first went for treatment for a rib injury in February, she told a friend she’d thought the medical exam went much further.

“Her friend told her what’s happening to you is inappropriate and told her to get a camera,” Elder said. “No one’s going to believe you; you’re just a patient.”

So, the patient went for another exam, this time with the camera rolling. The clip runs about 30 seconds, and there is no audio. Elder said the over-the-counter surveillance camera didn’t come with a microphone.

The video shows the doctor touching her well below the ribs throughout most of the exam, with her pressed up against or near the exam room door during the exam.

Elder said he believes that was to prevent anyone from walking in.

“We want to make sure this doctor is held accountable for what he did,” Elder said.

Pispidikis denied the sexual assault “never happened” he told WDIV- Channel 4 before he was served with the lawsuit.

Elder told The Arab American News that since the press conference and serving Pispidikis with the lawsuit several victims, including Arab American women, have come forward with similar accusation against the same doctor and reported them to the Warren Police Department. He also said they’ve contacted his office.

The Spinal Recovery Center has been closed since last Friday afternoon and Pispidikis could not be reached for comment after he was served with the lawsuit.

A press release from the Warren Police Department issued after the press conference confirmed a police report was filed in connection with the alleged incident and that the report was assigned to a detective for investigation. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office was also notified of the report and an active investigation has been opened, according to the statement.