By Anne Marie Ameri, Ph.D.

Dearborn has been called the “Sleeping Tiger” because of the potential political power of particularly the Dearborn Arabic residents when it is “awakened.”

For five years, I was compelled to write this powerful book, Awakening the Sleeping Tiger Within: Breaking the Power of Mainstream Media’s Portrayal of Islam and “The War on Terror.”

Why? To tell the truth about the religion of Islam, the brutality of treatment towards the Palestinians that led to October 7, the biased propaganda and unfair treatment of many from the Middle East. This book questions the agenda and false stereotyping of Muslims and Arabs spread by those for political and financial gain.

Based on meticulous research, I describe how repealing media regulations for unbiased reporting allows wealthy conglomerates to present one-sided reporting to benefit and perpetuate an unbalanced power structure. I reveal information about the War on Terror, the Boston Bombing, Israel’s role in Syria and the relationships between Palestine, Israel and the U.S. and examine the effects of U.S. financial and military aid to Israel.

Read about the subsequent effect of trillions of U.S. dollars misspent on wars in the Middle East to prop up Israel and how that impacts the crumbling U.S. infrastructure, the decline in quality education and the accelerating rate of poverty and food insecurity for our U.S. citizens.

I describe the psychological and physiological warfare perpetrated by federal agencies to entrap and make pawns of some young Muslims and thus promote sensationalized news stories that continue to produce false sweeping generalizations about Islam.

Touching human interest stories are recounted of innocent Muslim families who have been torn apart by unwarranted, invasive long-term governmental investigations. Along with these revelations and others, I present good news of viewpoints of Jewish, anti-Zionist or anti-the occupation groups and individuals whose political positions and humanitarian activities are drawing attention and promoting positive change in the U.S. and the Middle East.

My objective is to inspire readers to awaken from passivity and transform their thoughts to action by explaining how to unite with other groups to create peaceful, positive change in the power structure.

In paperback, the cost is: $20, plus $5 shipping and handling: Total: $25.00

To order:

Potential, Inc.

P. O. Box 2630

Dearborn, MI 48123

— Anne Marie Ameri, Ph.D. was born and raised in Dearborn.