Michigan Fuels, in conjunction with ExxonMobil, donates $15,000 to Dearborn Public Schools

(L-R) Bret Proctor Hebat, Stout Middle School; Rima Hassan, Edsel Ford High School; Heyam Alcodray, Fordson High School; Mahmoud Abu-Rus, Oakman Elementary School; Osama Abulhassan, Fordson High School; Dion Westfall. Michigan Fuels; Adam Martin, Dearborn Public Schools; Bill Saad, CEO & president, Michigan Fuels; Kader Alcodray, Michigan Fuels; Adnan Moughni, McDonald Elementary School

DEARBORN – Continuing an annual tradition of more than 30 years, Michigan Fuels – in partnership with ExxonMobil – donated $15,000 to Dearborn Public Schools, on Friday, April 26, in a ceremony at Fordson High School.

“We are incredibly pleased and grateful to continue supporting our area high school students throughout Southeast Michigan with funds that contribute to the further study of math and science and for classroom supplies,” said Bill Saad, CEO and president of Michigan Fuels. “With our partners, Michigan Fuels will contribute more than $100,000 – this year alone – to students in Northville, Canton, Riverview, The Grosse Pointes, Detroit, St. Clair Shores and Grosse Ile, among other school districts.”

— Michigan Fuels, headquartered in Trenton, is one of the Midwest’s fastest growing fuel wholesalers.