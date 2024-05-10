FLIP to award $111,500 in scholarships for 29 college-bound graduates from Dearborn, Dearborn Heights high schools

Huntington Bank in partnership with The Arab American News will hold the FLIP scholarships 2024 Award Dinner on May 22

DEARBORN – For the third year in a row The Arab American News in partnership with Huntington Bank will distribute $111,500 in FLIP scholarships to 29 high school college-bound graduates from Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

The Future Leaders In Progress (FLIP) scholarship, launched in 2022, is a collaborative effort between The Arab American News and Huntington Bank.

This year’s banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Summit Banquet Center on Miller Road in Dearborn on Wednesday, May 22.

The FLIP scholarship has been making steady progress over the last three years, both in terms of the amount of funds and the number of scholarships granted, in addition to attracting many local institutions and businesses that aim to give back to the community in the Dearborn area.

In 2022, FLIP distributed $75,000 to 20 high school graduates from Dearborn and Crestwood public schools.

In 2023, with the support of Dearborn Cardiology, the scholarship increased to $102,000 and 26 students received the award. In addition, five teachers from Dearborn and Crestwood high schools received $1,000 each as a symbolic thank you for their efforts and commitment to education.



This year FLIP will increase its scholarship recipients to 29 college-bound high school students in addition to five high school teachers from Dearborn High, Edsel Ford, Henry Ford Early College, Fordson High School in Dearborn and Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights.

“This increase is also due to the additional support FLIP received from local businesses, including Metrotech Automotive Group, LGC Global, Bacall Developments, Dearborn Cardiology and the MLAC Foundation,” said Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News. “Huntington Bank remains the principal and main partner in this effort.”

The scholarship funds are distributed by the non-profit Arab American Foundation.

The FLIP scholarship program is tailored to graduating high school students with a grade point average (GPA) of no less than 2.0, with additional requirements that candidates have a good attendance record during the academic year and submit an essay about their personal experiences in school and their future aspirations.

Also, the program requires that the winners continue their academic achievements in American colleges or universities, where the amount of the scholarship awarded will be paid on their behalf as part of their tuition and directly to the university or college after they provide a proof of registration and an invoice for their tuition.

The counselors and teachers at Dearborn High, Fordson, Edsel Ford, Henry Ford Early College and Crestwood High Schools have nominated more than 160 students for this year’s FLIP scholarship program. Dozens of the students who meet the criteria for the program were selected for review and the 29 winners were selected by a committee consisting of Siblani, Huntington Bank Board of Directors Chairman Gary Torgow, Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko, Crestwood Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam and Dearborn Public Schools Directors of Student Achievement Fatme Faraj and Adam Martin.

Siblani expressed his happiness at the success achieved by the FLIP scholarship program over the past two years, pointing out that the joining of many local sponsors to contribute to FLIP is clear evidence that “we are moving in the right direction.

“We started this program by distributing $75,000 exclusively from Huntington Bank, and here we are distributing $111,500 in our third annual scholarship dinner,” he said. “We are looking forward to increasing the total amount in the coming years, as well as the number of students benefiting from the program.”



Siblani praised Torgow for his vision as the major program’s sponsor and for his keenness to invest in students who plan to pursue higher education, stressing that this type of sponsorship reflects “giving back to the society” and inspires the granted students to give back to their communities in the future.

“Our goal is ultimately to improve our societies by supporting students involved in their communities, supplementing other scholarship programs that only focus on outstanding students without taking into account their family circumstances or their interest in the issues of the community in which they live.”

Torgow said he considered the FLIP Scholarship program a sustainable investment in the cities of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, stressing that investing in youth is the best and most feasible option. He also expressed his gratitude and pride in being invited to many activities in the Arab American community.

He also commended the efforts of the students and their families, as well as the teachers and administrators at the Dearborn high schools and Crestwood High School, in addition to the sponsors of the Future Leaders in Progress.

“During these past three years, the FLIP Scholarship has opened many doors for many students who never thought they would get the opportunity to attend college and to expand their skill sets,” Mosallam said. “As the superintendent of Crestwood Schools, it is my honor and my privilege to work with Mr. Osama Siblani, editor and chief of The Arab American News, and Mr. Gary Torgow, chairman of Huntington Bank, because they have done nothing but continue to expand opportunities for our children and our community.

“The Crestwood Schools and the Dearborn Heights community will always be indebted to these two gentlemen and their organizations for their continued support and commitment to our children and their future,” he added. “Many more opportunities will continue to open due to the FLIP Scholarship.”

“Th FLIP scholarship program is unique in the sense that it provides support to students who have far more remarkable characteristics than only academics,” Faraj said. “The common theme among all awardees is that they have overcome incredible obstacles, inspired others through their journey and demonstrated a deep commitment to giving back to their families and communities. Their stories are a reminder that success is not just about grades or achievements, but about character, heart and the impact we have on each other.

“We are thankful to Huntington Bank and The Arab American News for recognizing and supporting these outstanding individuals as they pursue their dreams and strive to make a positive difference in the world we live in,” she added.

“The FLIP Scholarship is a wonderful partnership with Huntington Bank and The Arab American News that provides financial support for students as they pursue their post secondary education,” Maleyko said. “I love this scholarship because the program is helping students from diverse backgrounds with unique and heartwarming stories that lead to a financial award. Thank you to Mr. Torgow and Mr. Siblani for the large financial contributions that support our students.”