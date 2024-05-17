Dearborn man gets 10-30 years in fatal 2023 shooting of 28-year-old Dearborn Heights resident

Zayed Albodour, 52, has been sentenced 10-30 years for the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Ahmed Nasserdine in Dearborn, July 6, 2023. - File photo

DEARBORN – A Dearborn resident has been sentenced to 10 to 30 years for the fatal shooting of Ahmed Nasserdine, 28, a resident of Dearborn Heights on July 6, 2023, court records said.

Zayed Albodour, 53, received the sentence Friday in Detroit from Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bridget Hathaway on a count of second-degree murder and a count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony under a plea agreement, according to court records.

Albodour pleaded guilty to the charges in April, records show. He was initially charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony.

Albodour was arrested in connection with the July 6 fatal shooting of Nasserdine at his residence in the 2200 block of Olmstead Street near West Outer Drive and Monroe Street on Dearborn’s west side.

Police were called to the home at about 12:55 a.m. and found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.

Albodour was running an illegal dental clinic in the basement of his Dearborn home and he and Nasserdine got into an argument over dental work.

The fight escalated until Albodour shot Nasserdine.

Albodour killed Nasserdine, who was of Lebanese origin, with a single gunshot in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 6, during an attempt to break into his home near the intersection of West Outer Drive and Michigan Avenue in West Dearborn, according to what the Albodour family told Dearborn Police.

According to a report by the Dearborn Police, a copy of which The Arab American News received, officers responded to an emergency call at about 1 a.m. on July 6. Upon their arrival at the scene, they found a dead person on the back porch of the Albodour house on Olmstead Street.

According to the report, Mutaz Albodour (the son of the accused) called 911, stating that “someone” had trespassed on their property and was inside the house. His father “found him and shot him.”

Informed sources told The Arab American News that the search for the victim’s and suspect’s phones showed that the two men were in contact and that Albodour had a prior knowledge that Nasserdine was coming to see him at his house that night. According to the investigation the two exchanged several text messages and phone calls.