Detroit man charged in fatal road rage incident that claimed life of Reda Saleh

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Desmond Burks, 33, of Detroit, in connection with a road rage incident that killed Mr. Reda Saleh, 67, of Dearborn.

On April 17, 2024, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to intersection of West Chicago Street and Greenfield Road, for reports of an unconscious male. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim unresponsive suffering from head trauma. Medics arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. On May 11, 2024, Mr. Saleh succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

It is alleged that while approaching the intersection of West Chicago Street and Greenfield Road, Mr. Saleh’s vehicle bumped the rear of Defendant Burks’ vehicle. Defendant Burks and Mr. Saleh exited their vehicles and had a verbal altercation. It is further alleged that during the verbal altercation, Defendant Burks punched Mr. Saleh, leaving him lying in the street before fleeing the scene. Investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of Defendant Burks on May 15, 2024.

Desmond Burks has been charged with Second-Degree Murder.*

He was arraigned on May 16, 2024, in 36th District Court before Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath and given a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether and house arrest if he makes bond. The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for May 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., and the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for May 30, 2024, at 1:45 p.m., before Judge Kenneth King.

Please request a photograph of the defendant from the Detroit Police Department.