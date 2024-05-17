Detroit man charged in fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of Reda Saleh

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Desmond Burks, 33, of Detroit, with second degree murder in connection with a road rage incident that killed Reda Saleh, 67, of Dearborn.

On April 17, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to intersection of West Chicago Street and Greenfield Road for reports of an unconscious man. Upon their arrival, officers found Saleh unresponsive and suffering from head trauma. Medics arrived on the scene and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. On May 11, Saleh succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

While approaching the intersection of West Chicago Street and Greenfield Road, Saleh’s vehicle allegedly bumped the rear of Burks’ vehicle. The two exited their vehicles and had a verbal altercation. It is further alleged that during this altercation, Burks punched Saleh, leaving him lying in the street before fleeing the scene. A Detroit Police Department Investigation led to Burks’ arrest on May 15.

He was arraigned on May 16 in 36th District Court before Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath and given a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether and house arrest if he makes bond. The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 24 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 30 at 1:45 p.m. before Judge Kenneth King.