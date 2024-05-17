Detroit will host People’s Conference for Palestine from May 24-26 at Huntington Place

DETROIT – Organizations, collectives, movement leaders, trade unionists, community members, students and intellectuals, artists and cultural workers, and activists will convene in Detroit from May 24-26 for the People’s Conference for Palestine.

The conference comes as Israel’s brutal genocide in Gaza completes seven months, with the United States and its other Western backers showing no signs of cutting off support even with a death toll of more than 35,000 Palestinians killed by Israel. However, as Israel and the West refuse to back down, hundreds and thousands of people across North America have been disrupting business as usual to demand an end to the genocide, the lifting of the siege of Gaza, an end to all US aid for Israel and a free Palestine. Organizers of the conference say that it seeks to provide an opportunity for organizations to come together and build upon this critical juncture, discussing and debating strategies, tactics and unity for the next phase of struggle.

The conference will feature panel discussions with key movement leaders from across North America and Palestine as well as workshops with organizers in the labor movement, student movement, arts and culture, and the anti-war movement.

Confirmed speakers include Wael Al Dahdouh, Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, Ghassan Abu Sitta, Noura Erakat, Yara Shoufani and Rabab Abdulhadi who, through their interventions, will seek to consolidate and build a unified assessment on the current stage of the movement in North America, and offer political clarity around the developments in Palestine.

The convening organizations of the conference include the Palestinian Youth Movement, National Students for Justice in Palestine, the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), The People’s Forum, Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, the Palestinian Feminist Collective, ANSWER Coalition, U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), International Jewish Anti Zionist Network, Writers Against the War on Gaza, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, Palestine Popular University, the Palestinian American Women’s Association and the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression. Additionally, more than 250 organizations across North America and the world have endorsed the conference.