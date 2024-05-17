Palestinians mark 76 years of their dispossession, the Nakba, as more catastrophe unfolds in Gaza
Displaced Palestinians arrive in central Gaza after fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Thursday, May 9. – Photo by AP

On Wednesday, Palestinians marked the 76th year of their mass expulsion from their country, Palestine — what is now Israel — an event at the core of their national struggle. But in many ways that experience pales in comparison to the calamity now unfolding in Gaza.

Palestinians refer to it as the Nakba, Arabic for catastrophe. Some 700,000 Palestinians — a majority of the prewar population — fled or were driven from their homes before and during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war that followed Israel’s establishment in Palestine.

After the war, Israel refused to allow them to return because it would have resulted in a Palestinian majority within its borders. Instead, they became a seemingly permanent refugee community that now numbers some 6 million, with most living in slum-like urban refugee camps in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

