Two Arab American doctors charged with child abuse, causing mental harm

Dr. Iyad Azzam and Dr. Wiaam Taha were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and three counts of causing mental harm to a child. – Videograbs

Two Arab American doctors from Brookfield are charged with child abuse and causing mental harm to a child.

A physician’s oath is “first, do no harm”, but Brookfield police say two doctors didn’t practice that this week.

Prosecutors charged both Iyad Azzam and Wiaam Taha with two counts of felony child abuse and three counts of causing mental harm to a child.

Azzam is listed as an “interventional cardiology” doctor who sees patients at Froedtert and the Zablocki VA Medical Center.