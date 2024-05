U.S. unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana

On Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department unveiled a historic proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana, a rule that if enacted would also enable more research on its medicinal benefits.

The proposal, first announced in April, would reclassify cannabis from a so-called schedule one drug to schedule three. Schedule one drugs, such as heroin, are considered highly addictive with no medical benefits, while schedule three drugs are considered to have a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it found “some credible scientific support for the use of marijuana in the treatment of chronic pain, anorexia related to a medical condition and nausea and vomiting.”

“Additionally, no safety concerns were identified in the FDA’s review that would indicate that medical use of marijuana poses unacceptably high safety risks,” the proposal reads.

President Biden, a Democrat who is running for reelection in November, initiated a review of the drug’s classification in 2022, fulfilling a campaign promise that was important to left-leaning members of his political base.