Dearborn to enforce property maintenance requirements during upcoming Spring Sweep Week

The city of Dearborn will kick off a two-week Spring Sweep Week campaign to educate on, survey and enforce property maintenance requirements among residents and businesses beginning Monday, May 20. The enforcement campaign will run through May 31.

Spring Sweep Week is an annual effort led by the city’s Economic Development Department to address common property maintenance issues with residents and notify property owners of ordinance violations when identified. The program allows city inspectors to help residents and businesses understand property ordinances, learn maintenance best practices and to provide guidance on how to resolve violations.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud stated, “Sweep Week gives our team an added opportunity to remind businesses and residents of their responsibility to keep our residential neighborhoods and business districts vibrant, healthy, and safe.”

In preparation for the warmer months, the focus of these inspections will be on, and not limited to: