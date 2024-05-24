July 23 is deadline to file to run for the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education

The seats up for election this year are currently held by Trustees Roxanne McDonald and Jim Thorpe.

DEARBORN – Two seats on the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education are up for election in November.

Interested candidates have until July 23 at 4 p.m. to file their paperwork with the Dearborn City Clerk’s Office. Packets with the required paperwork can be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office, 16901 Michigan Ave., or at the Dearborn Public Schools Administrative Service Center, 18700 Audette St., Dearborn.

Both seats on the Nov. 5 ballot are for full six-year terms. Those elected will serve from January 2025 through December 2030.

Dearborn Public School trustees are unique in Michigan because they oversee both the preschool through high school public school district and Henry Ford College. They are responsible for the budget at both institutions and hiring, overseeing and evaluating the district superintendent and college president. Trustees are not involved directly in day-to-day operations in the district. Those who want to learn more about the board’s role are encouraged to watch some recent board meetings on the district’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@DearbornPublicSchoolsVideo.

Dearborn Public Schools has almost 20,000 students spread across 37 schools and a general fund budget of $276 million.

To be eligible to run for school board, a person must be at least 18 years of age, a United States citizen and live within the Dearborn Public School District. The district includes almost all of Dearborn and a small section of Dearborn Heights. (See the district map.) A person is not eligible for election if they have been convicted of certain felonies in the last 20 years.

The required filing paperwork includes a school board candidate affidavit and a nominating petition with at least 40 signatures, but not more than 100. Alternatively, a person can pay a $100 fee in lieu of gathering signatures. A notary will be available at the City Clerk’s Office to notarize the affidavit.

The deadline to withdraw from the school board race is July 26 at 4 p.m.

For more helpful resources, those interested in serving on the Board of Education are encouraged to review materials and consider attending an online session provided by the Michigan Association of School Boards. The group’s Get On Board campaign provides helpful information about school board member’s roles and responsibilities and how to file and run for office, including campaign finance laws. Potential board candidates can attend any one of six live online sessions between June 4 and July 18 to learn more and to ask questions.