Hassan Alwaily, 37, sentenced 10-40 years in death of Balkees Sadek found in Dearborn home

Hassan Alwaily charged in the homicide of Balkees Sadek, in Dearborn on April 6, 2020 was sentenced on May 24, 2024 to 10 to 40 years @ MDOC for Second-

Degree Murder before Judge Paul Cusick.

If it were up to Wayne County Judge Paul Cusick, Hassan Alwaily would spend the maximum 40 years of his sentence in prison for fatally strangling his girlfriend and leaving her body in her bathtub.

But Cusick was limited by a plea deal and sentencing agreement when he gave Alwaily, 37, a 10- to 40-year prison sentence for second-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Balkees Sadek in April 2020.

He said during Alwaily’s sentencing hearing Friday that it was “clear beyond any reasonable doubt” that Alwaily killed Sadek. He had concerns about Alwaily’s plea deal, which lowered a felony murder charge to second-degree murder and set the 10 to 40-year sentencing agreement. He thought it was too light of a sentence and only accepted it because the family wanted him to, so they could avoid going through a trial.

Sadek’s sisters found her strangled to death in her bathtub April 6, 2020. She is believed to have been killed earlier that day. Her sisters said Hassan and Sadek had a tumultuous on-and-off dating relationship and he had recently threatened to “make Sadek’s life hell,” according to a 2022 Court of Appeals ruling on the legality of police’s seizure of Hassan’s cell phone.

Hassan told police he had not spoken to Sadek in about a week, but investigators found a deleted text message to Sadek saying he was on his way to see her at about 2 a.m. April 6. His phone had been turned off from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. and he searched the internet for how to delete Google location history.

Surveillance footage showed Hassan entering Sadek’s neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. and leaving around 5:25 a.m., according to the appeals court ruling. Her security system confirmed these times.

Amir Makled, Alwaily’s attorney, said his client understood that a trial would be exposing the family to another traumatic and horrifying experience. Alwaily declined to say anything before Cusick sentenced him.

“Alwaily stands by the no contest plea he accepted,” Makled said. “It is a show of remorse to the extent that he can say anything.”