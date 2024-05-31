Trump is a convicted felon. Now what?

Former President Trump attends his trial in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, May 30. – Reuters

Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime on Thursday when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. After two days of deliberation, the 12-member jury pronounced Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts he faced. Trump watched the jurors dispassionately as they were polled to confirm the unanimous verdict.

Trump will remain a free man while he awaits sentencing and could avoid a prison term entirely for falsifying business records

He will not be jailed ahead of sentencing. The verdict plunges the United States into unexplored territory ahead of the November election, when Trump will try to win back the White House from Democratic President Biden Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and was expected to appeal. “This was a disgrace,” Trump told reporters afterwards as he proclaimed his innocence and repeated his complaints that the trial had been rigged against him.

“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people,” he said. Trump gave a thumbs-up sign through the tinted window of his SUV as his motorcade left the courthouse. His supporters stood in a park opposite the courthouse along with journalists, police and onlookers.

Here is a look at what’s next for the Republican candidate for president against President Biden in the Nov. 5 election

What happens now?

The judge presiding over the case, Juan Merchan , must first approve the verdict and enter a final judgment, though this is typically a formality.

Criminal defendants in New York are typically sentenced within several weeks of conviction, but post-verdict legal wrangling can sometimes lead to months of delays. In the meantime, lawyers and prosecutors will recommend sentences and then argue over them at Trump’s sentencing hearing, where Merchan will make a decision. Will Trump go to prison? That is unlikely. The maximum sentence for Trump’s crime of falsifying business records is 1-1/3 to four years in prison.

It is rare for people with no criminal history who are convicted only of falsification of business records to be sentenced to prison in New York. Punishments like fines or probation are more common. Defendants convicted of falsifying business records who get sentenced to time behind bars typically serve a year or less, and even in those cases most were convicted of other crimes such as fraud or grand larceny — unlike Trump.

If punished beyond a fine, Trump could be placed under home confinement or subject to a curfew rather than imprisoned. As a former president, he has a lifetime Secret Service detail, and the logistics of keeping him safe behind bars could be complicated. Trump could also be released on bail while appealing his conviction.

Can Trump appeal the conviction? Yes. Trump is likely to make arguments that Merchan rejected ahead of trial, including that the indictment is legally flawed and politically motivated. He is also likely to argue Merchan deprived him of a fair trial by making legal errors, including allowing salacious testimony by a porn star who said she had sex with Trump — testimony his lawyers said was gratuitous and aimed at inflaming the jury against him. The defense is likely to argue that the charges themselves were legally improper. Falsifying business records on its own is a misdemeanor in New York, but is elevated to a felony when done to help commit or conceal another crime. In this case, District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said that other crime was a conspiracy to violate a state election law. But Trump’s lawyers have argued that state law does not apply to federal elections. Could Trump still be president? Yes. The U.S. Constitution only requires that presidents be at least 35-years-old and natural-born U.S. citizens who have lived in the country for 14 years. In theory, Trump could be sworn in from jail or prison on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2025, if he were to unseat Biden.

– Reuters. Edited for style and content.

