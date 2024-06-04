Aetna donates $60,000 to support culturally-informed services for diverse communities in Southeast Michigan

Photo: Health for Life Counseling website

DETROIT — Aetna Better Health of Michigan, a CVS Health® company, announced that Aetna made donations totaling $60,000 to ACCESS (the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services) and Centro Multicultural La Familia to provide culturally-informed services, workshops and resources for under-resourced communities in Southeast Michigan.

“Aetna Better Health is committed to investing in the sustainable futures and continued success of all communities, and we recognize the importance of providing resources that resonate with those that they’re intended to serve,” said Teressa Smith, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Michigan, in a press release. “We’re proud to support these organizations’ efforts to improve the well-being and development of diverse communities in the Detroit area. Together, we can continue to bolster initiatives that effectively serve and authentically represent under-resourced populations.”

With funding from Aetna, ACCESS will provide timely, culturally and linguistically appropriate emergency services to help usher families through temporary moments of crisis toward stability. By engaging case workers with cultural familiarity, ACCESS helps individuals and families apply for food and housing assistance, enroll in health care, apply for unemployment benefits, provide translation/interpretation services and navigate the public benefits system.

“At ACCESS, we’re committed to the development of diverse communities through community service, cultural and social entrepreneurship, healthy lifestyles, education and philanthropy,” said Maha Freij, president and CEO of ACCESS. “Aetna’s support will help our team address systemic barriers to access for low-income, immigrant and refugee communities in Southeast Michigan by providing timely emergency services from a dedicated team that is committed to preventing life-altering events and finding long-term solutions to meet basic needs.”

Aetna’s donation also supports Centro Multicultural La Familia’s efforts to address food insecurity, promote healthy eating habits and provide workshops with nutritious meals centered in the culinary traditions of diverse communities. Through a culturally-focused food pantry, Centro Multicultural La Familia seeks to bridge the gap by providing foods that Latine families traditionally consume and aren’t often accounted for by service providers. Additionally, the organization will use the funding to expand after-hours services and offer workshops on workforce development, interview skills and other life skills to set people up for successful futures.

“Food is the bedrock of communities across the world, but diverse cultural cuisines are often neglected in traditional food services,” said Sonia Acosta, Ph.D., president and CEO of Centro Multicultural La Familia. “Our goal is not only to meet the nutritional and cultural needs of those we serve, but to also provide opportunities to develop communities through relevant programs that bridge resource gaps and present individuals with services they can not only utilize, but also identify with.”

All information above provided by Robert Joyce of CVS Health.