U.S. Customs and Border Protection offers helpful travel tips ahead of Hajj travel

DETROIT – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations reminds travelers preparing for their pilgrimage to the Hajj to be aware of important travel tips to help ensure a smooth return into the United States.

Travelers should familiarize themselves with current money reporting requirements and be prepared to declare all food articles and all merchandise returning with them to the U.S.

“Travelers must declare any currency exceeding $10,000 to CBP when entering or leaving the United States,” said Director of Field Operations Marty Raybon in a press release. “To help ensure safe and efficient travel, it’s vital for travelers to be truthful about any purchases made abroad and to be ready to accurately report the merchandise they possess and the amount of money they are carrying.”

Federal regulation restricts certain items from being brought into the United States from foreign countries. All travelers entering the U.S. are required to declare meats, fruits, vegetables, plants, seeds, soil, animals as well as plant and animal products (including soup or soup products) they may be carrying. Prohibited agricultural items can harbor plant pests and foreign animal diseases that could seriously damage America’s crops, livestock and the environment – and a large sector of our country’s economy.

Failure to accurately declare currency, food or merchandise could result in seizure, along with possible civil and criminal penalties.

Travelers can save time and conveniently fill out the Currency and Monetary Instruments Report online, within 72 hours prior to their planned travel date.

If travelers have any concerns resulting from their inspection at the port of entry, a CBP supervisor is always available to answer questions and address their concerns. As always, the CBP is committed to treating all travelers with respect and dignity.

All information above provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs.