Crestwood High School vandalized as part of a senior prank

Crestwood High School was vandalized in senior prank on May 24. Photo courtesy of the Crestwood School District

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — As part of a common senior prank, several students were caught vandalizing Crestwood High School on May 24.

Through a thorough investigation conducted by the Crestwood administration, multiple students were identified vandalizing the school with spray paint.

“The investigation consisted of camera footage, which was time-stamped and through this we were able to identify which students used some form of paint that desecrated the school building and press box,” Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam told The Arab American News. “This desecration damaged doors, concrete, windows and brick, which all have left behind visible ingrained damage to the school. Additionally, we may need to replace some of the doors as the remnants of the spray paint is ingrained in the metal casings.”

A press release provided by the district stated that the students involved have begun their restitution, which includes cleaning the school, paying for damages incurred and completing additional days of community service.

“We believe in holding our students accountable while also providing opportunities for them to make amends and learn from their actions through restorative justice principles that allow individuals to repair harm, make restitution and ultimately make things right,” the release read. “As such, those that follow through their commitment to repair the harm, make restitution and understand that their actions were inappropriate will be approved to walk at their graduation ceremony. We understand the mixed reactions from parents and students regarding potential penalties; however, our approach ensures that we uphold the values of accountability, learning and community support.”

Mosallam said that while senior pranks are a tradition for many high schools dating back decades, destruction of property is not a prank; it is vandalism.

“We ask parents to speak with their children about the consequences of such actions as this could have been deemed a criminal matter, but we chose as a school district to not go this route,” he said. “Students make choices, and choices have either consequences or can be celebrated. Our children have to understand that once they leave our community, which is rich in heritage and culture and has members of the community who will support them in their growth, these types of actions will not be tolerated and will have severe consequences. We must prepare our children for their future and displace this event, using spray paint, as a mere ‘prank’ cannot be condoned. We want our students to be leaders and advocates for positive change, not followers.”

Mosallam also said that the district will continue to educate the students that they should take pride in their school and community and that acts of vandalism will not be condoned.

“We hope the message received from this event illustrates our continued commitment to developing our children through a restorative lens,” he said. “But also an understanding that if this happens again, it can lead to criminal prosecution for vandalism.”

All students who upheld their commitment to restitution did walk with their classmates at graduation.