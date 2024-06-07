Dearborn Heights student earns nearly $10 million in scholarship money

Photo: Fox 2 Report

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Star International Academy student Ahmed Jawad has a set a new record for the amount of scholarship money earned in the district.

Jawad earned $9,926,344 in scholarships.

“We are incredibly proud to announce that Ahmed Jawad, a distinguished senior at Star International Academy, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by earning $9,926,344 in scholarships, breaking the state record, “said Star International Academy Principal Hani Abdallah in a Fox 2 Report. “We celebrate his outstanding achievements as a student at SIA and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on society.”

Jawad joins a group of student who have also earned millions in dollars in scholarships, making him a member of the school’s distinguished Million Dollar Club, according to reports. Star International Academy fosters an environment that prepares students for the next step beyond high school.

Jawad earning nearly $10 million in scholarship money highlights the school’s effort to support and enhance their students’ educational lives.

“We are immensely proud of Ahmed for this accomplishment, but not surprised given his commitment to his education,” said Dr. Ali Bazzi, president and superintendent of Hamadeh Educational Services. “This is yet another example of how Star International Academy and its team of educators provide an exceptional educational experience for every student to thrive and achieve their fullest potential.”

Ahmed will pursue a biological science degree at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.