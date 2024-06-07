Reuters: NAACP asks Biden to halt weapons to Israel as he seeks to shore up Black voter support

President Biden speaks at a dinner for the Detroit chapter of the NAACP, Sunday, May 19, in Detroit. – AP photo

The NAACP’s call was a rare instance of the influential civil rights organization taking a position on U.S. foreign policy towards a country without a significant Black population. It appeared likely to deepen the Democratic president’s election-year challenges as he tries to back a key ally abroad and temper unrest among his supporters at home.

The 115-year-old civil rights group said Israel had a right to defend itself after the Hamas militant attacks on Oct. 7 that Israel says killed some 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages. The NAACP urged Hamas to return the hostages and “stop all terrorist activity.” It also urged Israel to “commit to an offensive strategy that is aligned with international and humanitarian laws.” Israel faces accusations at the International Court of Justice that it has violated the genocide convention, which it denies.

The NAACP, which has advocated for racial justice and rights for Black Americans, said the U.S. must use its influence with Israel to bring a permanent ceasefire to Gaza. According to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave, Israel’s campaign has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, caused widespread hunger and displaced most of the population from their homes. “The NAACP calls on President Biden to draw the red line and indefinitely end the shipment of all weapons and artillery to the state of Israel and other states that supply weapons to Hamas and other terrorist organizations,” the organization said in a statement first provided to Reuters. “It is imperative that the violence that has claimed so many civilian lives, immediately stop.”

The NAACP’s stance represents the latest warning sign that Biden may pay a price at the ballot box among Black voters on Nov. 5 for his staunch support of Israel. Black voters have long been a loyal Democratic constituency, and they played a significant role in Biden’s victory in 2020 when he beat Republican Donald Trump , whom he faces again this year. But polls show a lack of enthusiasm for Biden among Black voters Earlier this year, a group of more than 1,000 Black pastors called on Biden to secure a ceasefire in the crisis. A poll by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in March found that 59 percent of Black Americans believe U.S. military aid to Israel should only be used for self defense and in accordance with human rights standards. Biden’s re-election campaign is not as concerned that Black voters will shift toward Trump as they are that too many of them may sit out the election due to lack of enthusiasm, campaign officials have told Reuters.

After growing domestic pressure and international outrage, Biden paused a shipment of bombs last month to avoid their possible use in Israel’s assault on the Gaza city of Rafah. But the pause was limited, and the U.S. remains the top supplier of military aid to Israel. On Friday Biden said Israel proposed a fresh Gaza ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages. He called on Hamas to agree to the new offer, saying it was the best way to end the conflict. “It’s time for this war to end and for the day after to begin,” Biden said.

In an interview with Reuters, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said the U.S. needs to show moral leadership and stop sending weapons to Israel because of civilian deaths. Israel says it takes care to avoid civilian casualties and blames Hamas for, it says, hiding its fighters and command centers among civilians.

NAACP president: U.S. needs to show moral leadership and stop sending weapons to Israel because of civilian deaths