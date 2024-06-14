Biden’s stance on Israel will cost him Michigan in November

Michigan is a quagmire for Biden in November

Joe Biden will lose the state of Michigan in the November election. Whether that leads to him losing the presidency is an open question. Even though the alternative is worse, actually much worse, many voters like myself cannot stomach voting for a president who has approved of and supported the intentional killing of tens of thousands of innocent women and children because of his unconditional support of Israel. His words of protest mean nothing to many of us.

The fact that he has allowed Israel to not only continue its bombing campaign and prevent humanitarian aid to enter Gaza is unconscionable and should disqualify him from office. His legacy will be that he stood by and watched while tens of thousands of innocent human beings were targeted and murdered by the Israeli government with the full support of the government of the U.S.

The vast majority of the murdered civilians were Palestinian. But let’s not forget the hundreds of journalists and humanitarian workers who were intentionally assassinated by Israel. These brave and compassionate people who put their lives on the line to help those unfortunate Palestinian civilians could not have anticipated the savagery of the Israeli government. The U.S. government continues to support the Israeli government that has cut off all humanitarian aid to Gaza, which will likely lead to thousands of more deaths.

Why is it that our elected officials are in almost unanimous unconditional support of the war crimes committed by the Israeli government? Are the actions of the Israeli government reflective of American values and those of a democracy? I think not.

The Israeli government — which is currently controlled by the far-right savages who occupy the settlements in the West Bank — will stop at nothing to take what they want by any means necessary. The Israeli government has been exposed in that their real goals are now out in the open. They will never agree to a two-state solution. They have never negotiated in good faith as they have continually moved the goal posts during negotiations. They have done this with the almost unanimous support of the U.S. Congress. Clearly both parties are bought and paid for by the strongest lobby in the U.S., AIPAC. AIPAC has invested its money wisely for decades and is being paid back exponentially with the unconditional support of the U.S. government, even when they commit war crimes on a daily basis.

America is definitely on the wrong side of history. The protests springing up on our college campuses are reflective of the views of millions of Americans. The protests around the world are also proof that the deliberate actions of the Israeli government are war crimes, crimes against humanity and simply wrong.

Israel is often said to be our closest ally. The fact is that our closest ally is assassinating innocent women, children and humanitarian workers to further their own interests. The fact is our closest ally is deliberately making sure necessary humanitarian aid does not reach the people of Gaza who are suffering in the worst possible way. The fact is that our closest ally is doing this with the full and unconditional support of the U.S. government. Simply put the fact is that the U.S. government is aiding and abetting genocide in broad daylight in front of the entire world. What have we become?

– Mark Haidar is a prominent local attorney