MMA fighter Abe Alsaghir achieves first pro title, winning the Lights Out Championship

Photo courtesy of Abe Alsaghir

Dearborn Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Abe Alsaghir achieved a pivotal win in his latest fight. The Lights Out Championship, fought by Alsaghir against Jimmy Sandlin, took place at Hype Athletic Center in Wayne.

The fight was scheduled for five rounds. Alsaghir stopped the fight in the second round due to a technical knockout (TKO) at 4 minutes and 18 seconds on the clock. This win garnered him the lightweight title, his first pro title against Sandlin, an experienced and proficient fighter, “making me the first to ever stop Sandlin due to strikes in his 32 fight career.”

The Lights Out Championship marks Alsaghir’s 11th fight of his MMA career, with a winning streak of 6-0 throughout his amateur MMA career and 5-0 of his professional career.

He told The Arab American News that this is his first pro title, his coaches’ first pro title, and his gym’s first pro title. He now stands as the 124th ranked of 1125 active pro lightweights in North America, according to Tapology.









Photos Courtesy of Abe Alsaghir

“Me and Coach Ali started in his garage, and looking where we’re at now, AlHamdillah for everything,” he said. “I’m grateful for where we started and where we are now. Two years and six months ago was the first time I ever stepped in the cage.”

Alsaghir said he is staying ready for what’s to come and he attributed his success to his hard work and support of his coaches, Ali Hamka, Anthony Fawaz and Tony Collino. He worked in camp for 12 weeks preparing for this fight and said his coaches covered all of the grounds to adequately prep him.

“I know that I’m knocking at the door for the UFC call,” Alsaghir said when expressing his goals for expanding his career to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) level.