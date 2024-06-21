I lost my father in a drowning accident: How to prevent such tragedies

Sixteen summers ago, I lost my dad due to a drowning accident. Death by drowning is an often overlooked cause of death and yet it affects thousands of people worldwide. In Michigan alone, drowning incidents are a significant concern, especially during the summer months when people flock to the Great Lakes and other bodies of water for recreation. To ensure safety in the water and prevent such tragedies, several measures can be taken.

First and foremost, learning to swim is essential. Enrolling in swimming lessons, both for adults and children, can be a lifesaver in an emergency. Swimming skills can significantly reduce the risk of drowning and increase confidence in the water.

Closely supervising children around water is another vital aspect of water safety. Children should never be left unattended near any body of water, no matter how shallow it may be. Even a small amount of water can be dangerous for a child. Constant supervision ensures that any potential risks are quickly identified and addressed.

The use of life jackets is crucial, particularly when boating or participating in water sports. Properly fitted life jackets provide essential buoyancy and can prevent drowning in unexpected situations. It is important to ensure that the life jacket fits well and is suitable for the wearer’s size and weight.

Swimming in designated areas that are supervised by lifeguards is another key safety measure. Lifeguarded beaches and pools are monitored for hazards, and lifeguards are trained to respond quickly in emergencies. Additionally, obeying posted safety signs and warnings helps mitigate risks associated with swimming in unfamiliar or dangerous areas.

Avoiding alcohol consumption before or during swimming, boating, or other water activities is also important. Alcohol impairs judgment, coordination and reaction times, increasing the risk of accidents and drowning. Staying sober while engaging in water activities ensures better decision-making and physical ability to handle potential dangers.

It is also essential to recognize and respect one’s swimming abilities and limitations. Overestimating one’s skills and venturing into deep water or strong currents can lead to dangerous situations. Being mindful of personal limits and avoiding risky behaviors in the water can prevent accidents.

Learning CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) is another critical step in enhancing water safety. In emergencies, knowing how to perform CPR can make a significant difference before professional help arrives. CPR helps maintain circulation and breathing, potentially saving lives when seconds count.

Finally, being aware of weather conditions and water conditions before heading out is crucial. Checking the weather forecast and understanding water conditions, such as tides and currents, can help avoid swimming during storms or in rough waters. Paying attention to natural indicators and warnings helps ensure a safer environment for water activities.

By adhering to these safety practices, we can significantly reduce the risk of drowning and ensure that our time spent in and around water is both enjoyable and safe. Drowning is a preventable tragedy, and taking these precautions can save lives and prevent families from returning home with one less member.

– Aseel Srour is a graduate student at Central Michigan University in the College of Education. She resides in Dearborn Heights.