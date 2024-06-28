City of Dearborn and Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit reach agreement to be voted on by city council

Dearborn Animal Shelter

DEARBORN – Just days before the contract between Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and the city of Dearborn was set to expire, the two have reached a four year agreement.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said in a Facebook post that the agreement is a win for all.

“This agreement is a win for all of Dearborn, and establishes a robust model for other communities to follow,” the post said. “The safe sheltering and care that FAMD provides to the animals of our community is crucial. I am proud that our new agreement allows us to grow our partnership together and ensure that all animals in our care are placed in happy, healthy, and safe homes.”

Under the new agreement, which would be in place through the end of Fiscal Year 2028 (July 1, 2027 through June 30, 2028), the city and Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit would commit to improving collaboration on animal welfare issues and awareness in the community, among other terms, including waiving fundraising permit fees for the organization for events held on city property. The city also agreed to explore a separate agreement to allow the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit to issue dog licenses on behalf of the city.

A total dollar amount for the contract was not announced in the post.

Cory Keller, President and CEO of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, said that the nonprofit is relieved.

“Friends for Animals is relieved to have reached a fair agreement with the city of Dearborn to not onl;y continue to provide animal control services for the community, and ensure stray animals find their way to a safe place,” he said. “But we are also excited to move forward and strengthen our relationship as partners to build an even better community for animals and animal-advocates in Dearborn and beyond.”

Council President Mike Sareini said he is delighted over the agreement.

“As responsible stewards of our taxpayer dollars, I am delighted that the city and its council have struck a sensible, updated deal with our shelter so that its staff can continue their vital service sheltering and providing all necessary medical services to unhoused animals in our community,” he said. “This agreement also contains mechanisms to strengthen our relationship with FAMD, improve collaboration and communication, and bolster its fundraising activities.”

The proposed contract will be scheduled for a vote at the next Dearborn City Council meeting on July 23.