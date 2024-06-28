Dearborn Heights braces for possible government shut down

Dearborn Heights City Hall. Photo: Hassan Abbas/The Arab American News

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — As the budget deadline looms, the city of Dearborn Heights has failed to approve a budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning on July 1 and ending on June 30, 2025.

During a nearly two and a half hour-long City Council meeting on June 25, Councilwoman Nancy Breyer was the only Council member to move for the budget resolution to be passed. No other members present spoke up to vote and the motion was dismissed.

A press release from the city states that if a budget is not approved by June 30, all city operations must cease due to absence of funding come July 1 due to the city charter mandating that the City Council must adopt a proposed budget by the first Monday in June of each year, while state law mandates that the Council will approve a proposed, balanced budget prior to the start of the city’s new fiscal year and so far, neither mandate has been met.

I honestly regret having to take this measure, but when I took this office, I swore to do everything by the book. We have presented multiple proposed budgets, which have been rejected. – Mayor Bill Bazzi

“If we don’t have an approved budget by June 30, we are, by the Public Act 2 law, not allowed to make expenditures of any type on behalf of the city beginning July 1,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said in the press release. “This will result in a shutdown of all city services. This will include virtually every service provided by the city. We are working to ensure some degree of our emergency responder services will be maintained, but they will definitely be impacted. Sadly, all city buildings will be closed for business. There will be no trash pickup, no public works services, all youth and senior recreation programs will be canceled, the city’s telephone system, its website and cable TV channel will be shut down and all employee compensation, along with their benefits, will cease. Unless our Council decides to approve our 2024-25 budget this week, we are essentially out of business.”

Bazzi went on to say that he regrets having to issue this press release.

“I honestly regret having to take this measure, but when I took this office, I swore to do everything by the book,” he said. “We have presented multiple proposed budgets, which have been rejected. I will not tolerate these rogue individuals’ attempts to coerce us into continuing to do business without a budget — which is illegal by state law — then try to convince the public the administration is violating the law.”

This is the first time the city has come so close to not passing a timely budget.

The press release went on to say that after every rejection, changes requested by the Council were made, only to be rejected again. Additionally, some Council members have been accused of demanding the granting of raises to a small number of select individuals and positions as well as demanding confidently protected information regarding employees.

“Council members cannot simply pick and choose who should or shouldn’t get raises, much less broadcast these opinions publicly during the Council meetings,” Bazzi said. “It is unprofessional, unproductive, damaging to the contract negotiation process and damaging to the remaining employees’ morale. Of course, I would like to grant raises to all our employees for the great work they do. However, the available funds simply don’t allow for this, and we all need to accept and deal with that reality. One of the demands we received in this process was to provide them with photocopies of the Federal W-2 payroll forms for each of our employees, which is absolutely contrary to current federal law. As a compromise, we did openly release a summary of all payroll figures by department — but we were still roundly criticized as ‘…withholding information needed by the Council…’. For the record, I will not jeopardize the privacy of our valued employees by releasing documents that are protected by federal law.”

Hopeful a resolution will be met before the deadline. – Councilman Hassan Ahmad

Councilman Hassan Ahmad, who was not present at the June 25 Council meeting, told The Arab American News that he disagrees with the administration’s decision to prepare for a shutdown of city services as it will have far-reaching consequences for the community.

“While I acknowledge the importance of a balanced budget, I firmly believe that the administration is withholding crucial information necessary for the Council to make informed decisions,” he said. “This lack of transparency is unacceptable and hinders our ability to effectively serve our constituents. The information requested by Council members is well within our scope of work and legal responsibilities, and it is essential for us to perform our duties diligently. Moreover, the true budget was voted down multiple times because it was not balanced, and the administration included potential revenue that we may never receive. We cannot budget based on hypothetical funds, and we must work with realistic numbers to ensure the financial sustainability of our city.”

Ahmad said that he is hopeful a resolution will be met before the deadline.

“I implore the mayor to provide the required data and collaborate with Council members to find a solution that prioritizes the well-being of our residents,” he said. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that essential services continue uninterrupted, and I urge my fellow Council members to put the needs of our community first. Let us work together to find a solution that benefits all, rather than allowing political brinkmanship to jeopardize the very fabric of our community. The residents of our great city deserve better, and I call on the administration to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve this impasse.”

A special Dearborn Heights City Council meeting will take place at City Hall, 6045 Fenton, on Friday, June 28, at 5 p.m. to review and vote on the budget.