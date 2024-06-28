Islamic Institute of America builds new center in Dearborn Heights, aims to be an Islamic icon with purpose

In 2021, the administration of the Islamic Institute of America (IIoA) devised a plan to relocate its center from its current location on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights to avoid traffic obstacles and issues caused by the high number of worshippers during religious and social events, limited parking spaces and frequent complaints from nearby residents, which sometimes involved calling the police.

Qazwini explained that the “ideal opportunity” to build the new center materialized when an Arab American businessman made a generous offer, donating a vast property spanning seven acres on Beech Daly Road in exchange for purchasing the current center location at the market value. He pointed out that the offer was “extremely attractive” because the new property is in the heart of Dearborn Heights and suitable for “our future vision of building an edifice worthy of the rapidly growing Muslim community throughout the region.”

Qazwini, who studied Islamic theology and science in the Iranian city of Qom, explained that the new headquarters will cover 58,000 square feet and, in the first phase, will include a large prayer hall accommodating 1,000 people, parking for 500 vehicles, a hall for events with a capacity of 1,000 people, an Islamic school with 24 classrooms, a mortuary and a unique religious seminary in the United States.

He highlighted that the total cost of the new center will be around $12 million, urging the Arab and Muslim communities to donate generously to support building the center. The Islamic Institute of America was established in 2017 and has since then became one of the most important Islamic facilities in the area.

Qazwini, originally from the Iraqi city of Karbala, said the new center is designed in traditional Islamic style, featuring two large domes on the main building and two high minarets beside them.

“We have ensured that the new design has an Islamic architectural touch, like mosques in the Arab and Islamic worlds, which will add a special flavor to the new Islamic center in the entire Detroit area, where most mosques were originally Christian churches converted to Islamic mosques,” he said.

Qazwini emphasized that the primary mission of the IIoA is educational, noting that the English name of the institution is the Islamic Institute of America.

“From this perspective, we established a unique religious seminary in the United States, utilizing English and reliable university programs to educate new generations about Islam,” he said.

He pointed out the importance of supporting the seminary at the IIoA, noting that the local Muslim communities lack qualified imams who speak fluent English. This often leads many Islamic centers in the United States to bring graduates from Al-Azhar in Egypt, Najaf in Iraq or other Arab and Islamic countries.

“These imams often face language and cultural barriers, leading to Muslim youth’s reluctance to regularly attend mosques for religious duties,” he said.

Qazwini said the IIoA’s seminary currently offers in-person and online classes to more than 600 students in 12 countries, with accredited university curricula tailored to fit the challenges posed by American culture on Muslim generations.

“Our students graduate from our seminary after four years of study, receive accredited certificates qualifying them to work in Islamic centers across the country,” he said.

Qazwini, who migrated to the United States in 1992, said that the IIoA “has been and will continue to be a melting pot for all races and religions in line with inclusive and open Islamic principles.

“Our Institute is frequented by Arabs of all spectrums, including Iraqis, Yemenis, Lebanese and Palestinians, as well as non-Arab visitors and guests, such as Indians, Afghans, Pakistanis and Americans of different religions who attend our classes, events and joint seminars.”

He emphasized that the forum welcomes non-Muslims and openly addresses their questions about Islam.

In this context, Qazwini, who led the Islamic Center in America in Dearborn for over a decade, confirmed that the new center will have a special ablution area for Sunni Muslims, indicating the Institute administration’s commitment to making the center a place of worship “for everyone.”

“We do not differentiate between Sunni and Shi’a Muslims at the IIoA,” he said. “Mosques should be free of any sectarian signs, and we named it the Islamic Institute of America, not the Shi’a Institute, because we want the Institute to be a center for all Muslims.”

Qazwini expressed his gratitude for the support of Arabs and Muslims in the entire Detroit area in establishing the Islamic Institute of America nearly seven years ago.

“From the first moments of opening in 2017, we realized that our Arab and Muslim community in Dearborn Heights area needed a large center to meet its religious and social needs,” he said.

He noted that the Institute held five prayers during the last Eid al-Fitr, each attended by more than 600 people.

Additionally, the Institute receives large numbers of visitors during Ramadan, Muharram and other Muslim events, according to Qazwini, who confirmed that the center has gained the trust of residents of all ages and backgrounds.

“In particular, we have succeeded in attracting young people, both male and female, as well as children and adolescents, due to our focus on providing services in both Arabic and English,” he said.

Qazwini added that the Institute will continue to focus on Arab and Muslim youth at its new facilities by offering Islamic classes during the summer and weekends. It will also provide an Islamic library, a bookstore, a cafeteria and a designated area for study and reading to complete school assignments, equipped with free Internet service.

He concluded by emphasizing that charitable works “are the most enduring” and “are the righteous business.”

“Good deeds, whether feeding the poor, helping the needy or caring for the destitute, can be performed every day, but building mosques or participating in their construction is not always available. This is an opportunity for those with generous hands to join us in this great effort.”

He urged the Arab and Muslim communities to donate generously to complete building the Institute, which will be an “exceptional Islamic icon” in Dearborn Heights.

Donations can be made in person by visiting the Islamic Forum at 26305 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights, or online by visiting the forum’s official website: www.iiofa.org