Israel storms Gaza City neighborhood, surprises Palestinians and orders them to go south

Meanwhile, international mediation backed by the U.S. has failed to yield a ceasefire agreement although talks are continuing amid intense Western pressure for Gaza to receive more aid.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday that the death of his sister and her family members in an Israeli attack in Gaza will not change his positions and the positions of Hamas.
If Israel thinks it will, Haniyeh said, then it is delusional.
“I say again and again that the shaheeds of my family are the shaheeds of our people and the shaheeds of our people are also the shaheeds of my family, since there is no difference between the shaheeds and Allah has taken them all into his arms to pave the way towards victory and freedom,” he said, stressing that that the blood of the shaheeds demands that Hamas continue on its path with full determination.
On the efforts to end the war, Haniyeh said that Hamas presented a position based on maximum flexibility on the condition that this would lead to an end to the “crimes”, an end to the aggression and a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
Hamas, he stated, still adheres to its position that any agreement that does not include a ceasefire and an end to “aggression” is an invalid agreement.
