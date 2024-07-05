Biden’s approval deteriorates among Democrats after poor performance in first presidential debate

Biden’s disappointing performance during the debate raised the alarm among Democrats. It amplified their fears about his advanced age and apparent declining mental and physical fitness, as he repeatedly struggled to express himself, stammered and froze momentarily when addressing or responding to key issues. This prompted the New York Times Editorial Board to call for his withdrawal from the race following the debate.

The White House did not shy away from the fallout, condemning the release of videos mocking Biden’s mental and physical abilities and questioning his fitness to lead the United States, describing them as “cut and fake.” Meanwhile, the octogenarian president rushed to reassure major donors and continue fundraising for his re-election campaign, affirming his ability to complete the presidential election and pledging to win it.

Arab and Muslim American voters unfazed with the search for Biden alternatives in the White House race: They are all from the same breed!

While some Democratic officials are pushing for a serious search for a “replacement candidate” for Biden, others doubt the president’s willingness to relinquish his candidacy voluntarily. There are concerns about the limited options available to Democrats in the few remaining months before the election.

Others argue that replacing Biden with another candidate will not save the Democratic Party from the dire predicament, as no one knows a new candidate’s chances of winning against Trump, whose popularity surged among Republicans following the debate. Additionally, a new candidate will not have enough time or money to organize and launch an effective and a swift election campaign capable of confronting the Republican candidate.

Since the debate, media commentators, analysts and political pundits have been circulating names of several potential replacements for Biden, including Gov. Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Vice President Harris and even former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Gov. Whitmer has stated emphatically that she is not running and fully supports the Biden-Harris ticket. Shortly after the meeting, she reaffirmed her support for the president in a brief social media post.

“@JoeBiden is our nominee,” she wrote on X. “He is in it to win it and I support him.”

Democratic officials rush to support Biden’s remaining in the race

However, prominent Democratic figures like Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have expressed their support for Biden, stating that his policies and leadership are crucial for the country.

On Wednesday, Biden held a high-stakes meeting with more than 20 Democratic governors as fallout from his disappointing debate performance against Trump last week in Atlanta – and the White House’s effort to push past it – intensifies.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul emerged from the meeting declaring that Biden was “in it to win it.”

Many of the governors who attended Wednesday’s meeting are acting as surrogates for Biden on the campaign trail and some have been floated as potential candidates if the president were to step out of the race.

Democratic governors who attended in person on Wednesday included Whitmer, Newsom, Pritzker, Delaware’s John Carney, Kentucky’s Andy Beshear, Massachusetts’ Maura Healey and Rhode Island’s Dan McKee. More than a dozen attended virtually.

On the other hand, political analysts warn that selecting a replacement for Biden will pose numerous political risks unless the president himself decides to withdraw from the race willingly to make way for another candidate before the Democratic Party Convention scheduled for August 19 to 22 in Chicago.

Historical precedent:

If the Democratic Party must select a replacement for Biden, this scenario would set a historic precedent. When President Johnson announced on March 31, 1968 that he would neither seek nor accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for another term as president, it was very early in that election season and candidates for each party were chosen at the respective conventions; the current primary system came later.

No major political leaders in the Democratic Party have yet joined the voices calling for Biden’s withdrawal, as former Presidents Obama and Clinton have renewed their support for his re-election.

But if Biden decides to leave the race voluntarily, which seems unlikely, the national committee of the Democratic Party is authorized to fill all positions on the election ballot according to party rules after consulting with state governors and Democratic members of Congress.

The equation remains unchanged:

In this context, Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun, (D- Dearborn), warned of President Biden’s dwindling chances of winning the White House race following his “disastrous” performance during the debate. Despite Beydoun’s opposition to Trump returning to the White House, the Democratic official of Lebanese descent said that “the former president won the debate outright.”

Baydoun, who has been involved with the Democratic Party for over a quarter of a century, explained that Biden was “distracted”, “lost” and unable to constructively communicate his ideas to the voters. He expressed his “deep” concern about the presidential election results, which, “will end with a certain victory for Trump if Biden insists on staying in the race.”

“If Trump returns to the White House, it will be a threat to democracy and all American values,” Baydoun said.

He also warned that Biden’s loss in the presidential race would have dire consequences for most Democratic candidates, especially those running for congressional seats, and urged Democratic officials to conduct a “frank and thorough discussion about the options that can avoid the Democratic Party from potential devastating losses.”

Baydoun told The Arab American News that the movers and shakers in Michigan’s Democratic Party “avoid talking about this predicament that no one can deny.

“I don’t know exactly why they are not looking for alternatives,” he said. “I think they are scared and confused.”

Baydoun added that all American media, as well as foreign media, are discussing this issue openly and circulating news about the search for alternatives for Biden.

“Party leaders must settle this debate as soon as possible to avoid confusion and distraction. They must either nominate an alternative candidate or proceed with Biden’s nomination.”

He noted that the Democratic voter base is shrinking in a way that calls for concern.

Baydoun expressed his confidence that there are many alternative candidates capable of completing the presidential race with better chances than Biden.

“I have deep concerns about the likelihood of Trump returning to the White House if Biden remains on the ballot,” he said, adding that “things cannot remain this way.”

For his part, Dr. Bishara Bahbah, chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, said that the Democrats’ chance to settle the election race has become “almost non-existent”, pointing out that Trump’s support base has risen to an “unprecedented level.”

The Palestinian-born activist noted that Trump received about 76 million votes in the 2020 election and said that current figures indicate that number has risen to around 84 million.

“Whether Biden remains in the race or a replacement is chosen for him, the upcoming election results will undoubtedly be in Trump’s favor,” Bahbah said.

Bahbah said he believes that most Arab and Muslim American voters will not vote for the Democratic president or his replacement.

“In principle, we will not vote for Biden because of his domestic and foreign policies, including his stance on the Israeli war in Gaza, and this stance will not change if the Democrats decide to nominate a replacement, as the new candidate will be endorsed by Biden.”

Bahbah said he understood the concerns of Arab and Muslim Americans about Trump’s statements regarding the current Israeli assault on Gaza, including his description of Biden as “the bad Palestinian.”

“That phrase was a slip of the tongue,” he said. “Trump meant Hamas, not the Palestinians.”

He added that Trump might issue a clarification statement on that matter in the coming days.

Bahbah urged Arab and Muslim American voters across the United States, especially in swing states like Michigan and Arizona, to vote for the Republican candidate and not to be swayed by calls to vote for a “third party candidate.”

“Trump’s victory in the presidential race is certain, and Arab and Muslim Americans must realize the importance of being part of this victory to secure a place at the table,” he said.

Activist and lawyer Amer Zahr expressed his belief that Biden’s stay or exit from the presidential race will not change the equation among Arab and Muslim Americans, pointing out that both current candidates openly and clearly support Israel.

“Biden and Trump are both unfit to lead the United States, the greatest country in the world,” Zahr said. “Both options are bad and pose a threat to it.”

Zahr, president and founder of the New Generation for Palestine, explained that the problem for Arab and Muslim Americans is not specifically with the Democratic president, but with most Democratic officials who supported the genocide in Gaza over the past nine months.

Zahr, one of the organizers of the “Uncommitted campaign” during the primaries last February, confirmed that “Biden represents all Democratic Party officials, so nominating a replacement for him will not change anything.”

He explained that the best option for Arab and Muslim American voters in the current election is the “moral option this time, unlike previous times when the option was purely political.” He called on Arab and Muslim American voters to cast their vote in November for the Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, who took a firm and courageous stance on the Israeli crimes in the occupied territories, calling from the outset for a ceasefire and freezing military and financial aid to Israel.