Biden flubbed names, insists he is staying in the race, mixes Harris with Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Joe Biden failed another test on Thursday that he was trying to avoid so far this year — a solo news conference with questions from the White House press corps.
The news conference was meant to reassure an increasing disheartened group of Democratic lawmakers, allies and persuadable voters in this year’s election that Biden still has the strength and stamina to be president for the next four years. Biden has tried to defend his feeble and tongue-tied performance in the June 27 debate against Republican Donald Trump as an outlier rather than evidence that at 81 he lacks the vigor and commanding presence that the public expects from the commander-in-chief.
He made at least two notable flubs, referring at an event beforehand to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” and then calling Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump” when asked about her by a reporter. But he also gave detailed responses about his work to preserve NATO and his plans for a second term. And he insisted he’s not leaving the race even as a growing number of Democratic lawmakers ask him to step aside.
He bungled key names — and remained defiant
Perhaps Biden’s biggest slip-up in the press conference came early on when he referred to Vice President Harris as “Vice President Trump”, in saying he picked her because he believed she could beat Trump.
Biden: “I’ve got to finish this job”
It’s a delicate dance between the president and vice president, with many Democrats openly pining for Harris to replace Biden on the ticket. Biden didn’t acknowledge that tension, but only brought Harris up in response to pointed questions about whether he believed she had the capability to replace him.
The press conference ended with Biden being asked directly whether he’d step down for Harris if he saw polling showing she had a better chance of beating Trump. “No, unless they come back and said there’s no way you can win,” Biden responded. Then he added, in a stage whisper, “No poll’s saying that.”
“I wouldn’t have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be president,” Biden said, citing Harris’ resume from prosecutor to the U.S. Senate.
But in response to a later question he acknowledged he’d moved on from his 2020 campaign promise to be a “bridge” to a new generation of Democrats.
“What changed was the gravity of the situation I inherited,” he said, without a word about his vice president.
Repeatedly, he said, “I’ve got to finish this job.”
