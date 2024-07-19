In the August 6 primary election, vote for the anti-war Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Hill Harper

Hill Harper

By Dr. Muzammil Ahmed

The 2024 primary election for the U.S. Senate in Michigan is a critical contest, with two prominent candidates vying for the Democratic nomination: Hill Harper and Elissa Slotkin. The race is critical, but not because it is close; Slotkin is favored by the establishment to win. The race is critical because it is actually allowing the formation of a new anti-war movement around Hill Harper. Community organizers and activists need to continue to grow the coalition and make the primary in Michigan another referendum on a ceasefire as they did with the uncommitted campaign earlier in the year.

If large enough numbers come out to vote for Harper in the primary, the anti-war, pro-ceasefire message will become clear: Stop funding the war, invest back in our cities or we will not mobilize to support you in November.

Michigan is a swing state. In the 2016 election here, Trump won by 11,000 votes. In the 2020 election, Biden won by 150,000 votes. The 2024 election will also be close. The Democratic primary must rally ALL of its supporters to come out to the polls to vote. If voters are not inspired and volunteers hesitant to help, it will be very difficult to turn out the base and defeat Trump. It is up to the White House and the Democratic Party to earn the votes of the community and the support of the anti-war movement.

Hill Harper has also taken the time to meet with the Arab American and Muslim communities, join them during their celebrations and has taken the time to answer their questions on multiple forums. This is why Emgage PAC, AAPAC and others have endorsed him.

Michigan and many other states across the country made their sentiments about ceasefire clear when they voted uncommitted. In Michigan, an unprecedented 130,000 people voted for uncommitted. The ceasefire movement is gaining momentum as the civilian death toll mounts and the billions of dollars of aid flowing to fund Israel’s war machine is diverted from schools, healthcare and infrastructure here in America. There is a natural alignment between those who want to end the violence in Gaza and the violence in Detroit. Building a platform based on reducing funding to the Pentagon, reducing the military subsidiaries to governments that kill civilians, immigration/refugee reform and investing in our own neglected cities here in America allows the building of a historic multiracial coalition of African American, Asian, Hispanic and Arabic communities.

Hill Harper is a principled Harvard law school grad who became a prominent actor and author. He very early called for a ceasefire and turned down money from AIPAC-aligned groups to run against Rashida Tlaib for her congressional seat. Hill Harper enthusiastically embraces many issues important to American Muslims, including investing in education opportunities, student loan debt relief, immigration reform, improving healthcare access, gun control and more. He has also taken the time to meet with the Arab American and Muslim communities, join them during their celebrations and has taken the time to answer their questions on multiple forums. This is why Emgage PAC, AAPAC and others have endorsed him.

Hill Harper is a principled Harvard law school grad who became a prominent actor and author. He very early called for a ceasefire and turned down money from AIPAC-aligned groups to run against Rashida Tlaib for her congressional seat. Hill Harper enthusiastically embraces many issues important to American Muslims, including investing in education opportunities, student loan debt relief, immigration reform, improving healthcare access, gun control and more.

Hill Harper is the anti-genocide candidate who will allow Arab and Muslim communities to build their power as part of a broad coalition that can change policy in D.C. Emgage estimates there are about 205,000 registered Muslim voters in Michigan. There are also estimated to be 1.1 million African American voters in Michigan and 310,000 Hispanic voters. Based on previous elections, it is estimated that the U.S. Senate candidate will need to get 600,000 votes to win the primary. A multiracial coalition can hand this victory to Harper. It will require great mobilization and outreach among the communities of color: Previous campaigns with Uncommitted and Obama have shown this is possible. A multiracial anti-war coalition will have a long lasting impact for many under-represented communities, allowing them to stay organized and build power for the future.

However, even if Harper does not get enough votes to win the primary, a strong turnout from Arab and Muslim-heavy precincts will show that voters are still serious about ceasefire and anti-genocidal policies. These numbers can swing the general election in November. The Democratic Party cannot ignore this voting block if it wants to win.

Hence the game of chicken: Who will give in? Who is more afraid of a Trump presidency: The establishment Democrats or the anti-war movement? Are establishment Democrats willing to stop the killing of civilians in Palestine and restrict funding to a genocidal war machine, or will they continue to blindly support a right-wing extremist Israeli government that is criticized by all reputable human rights and relief organizations? By choosing peace, the establishment Democrats just might be able to mobilize the anti-war movement and save America from another Trump presidency.

The people of our swing state of Michigan will have another chance to voice their support for a ceasefire on August 6. They need to be loud and clear once again.

– Dr. Muzammil Ahmed serves on the board or CAIR-Michigan and Emgage Michigan. His views are his own and do not reflect the views of others.