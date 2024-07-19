Michigan State Representative Alabas Farhat seeks re-election in the Democratic primary on August 6 for District 3, which includes Dearborn and part of Detroit

State Rep. Alabas Farhat (D)

DEARBORN – Democratic Michigan State Representative Alabas Farhat, an Arab American, is seeking to retain his seat for State House District 3, which was redrawn last year to include most of Dearborn and limited neighborhoods in the Warrendale area of Detroit.

Currently serving his first term in Lansing, Farhat seeks to win a second two-year term representing the district, which has a majority Arab American population.

His re-election campaign focuses on education reform, enhancing healthcare, public safety and community engagement, along with his numerous legislative achievements over the past two years. These achievements include allocating more than $130 million to the city of Dearborn for public safety, infrastructure, environmental improvements and replacing lead pipes in the city’s underground water network.

Farhat is running in the primary election on August 6 to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination, competing against two candidates, Ziad Abdulmalik and Gus (Ghassan) Tarraf. The district extends from southeast Dearborn (South End) to the Western downtown district, including limited neighborhoods in Detroit south of Tireman Street.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in public health from the University of Michigan, Farhat has contributed to passing several laws aimed at improving residents’ lives in Dearborn and across Michigan, in areas such as education, healthcare initiatives, public safety, community engagement, economic prosperity and supporting small businesses.

In the past two years, he voted to increase public school funding to provide better resources and opportunities for students in the district. He also advocated for initiatives to alleviate student loans and financial burdens on new graduates. Additionally, he supported expanding the Medicaid program, enabling more low-income individuals to access affordable healthcare, and increased funding for mental health services.

Farhat has also launched initiatives to support small businesses through tax incentives and financial grants, focusing on creating job opportunities to promote sustainable economic growth, especially in the renewable energy sector like solar and wind energy, to mitigate industrial pollution’s negative effects in Dearborn.

Furthermore, he has played an active role in securing local and federal funds for projects aimed at improving quality of life and infrastructure, ensuring safe drinking water and promoting community policing initiatives to strengthen relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. He also supported reasonable measures on gun control while respecting the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Known for his dedication to engaging with Dearborn residents, Farhat regularly holds meetings and seminars in the district to listen to residents’ concerns and work diligently to address their needs, earning a reputation as a friendly and dedicated public servant.

Farhat’s commitment to his constituents and his legislative accomplishments over the past two years in Lansing make him a strong candidate in the August primary against both first-time candidate Abdulmalik and Tarraf, who previously ran for state representative on the Republican ticket without success and is now running as a Democrat.

Supported by the Arab American Political Action Committee and The Arab American News, Farhat expressed pride and humility for the voters’ trust in 2022 when he was 23-years-old. He noted that his legislative experience during his first term would enable him to achieve more for all residents in the Third District.

“Over the past two years, I have been proud to serve Dearborn and Detroit in the Michigan House of Representatives,” Farhat said. “During my time in office, I have secured historic funding for our schools, infrastructure and public health.”

He urged voters to re-elect him in August to, “continue the progress we have made.”

Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe described Farhat as, “a principled leader with a proven track record of delivering results in Lansing. His dedication and strategic efforts have consistently secured valuable resources for the district he serves. Alabas exemplifies good governance through his unwavering commitment to serving the community and achieving meaningful outcomes.”

Farhat acquired an impressive list of endorsements from major organizations and public officials, including EMGAGE PAC, the Detroit News, UAW, Michigan AFL-CIO, AFSCME, Detroit Regional Chamber, Michigan Nurses Association, MEA, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans, among others.

Early absentee voting for the August primary elections began earlier this month, with in-person early voting starting on July 27 at designated polling centers.

The official primary Election Day is Aug. 6. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

In Dearborn, the 2024 primary early voting schedule is as follows:

Days: July 27 – August 4. Early Voting is open nine (9) consecutive days beginning on the second Saturday prior to the election and ending the Sunday prior to the election.

Time: Early Voting 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.