Arab American police officer killed on duty in Melvindale; suspect in custody

MELVINDALE – Within approximately 31 hours, authorities managed to arrest a criminal with a record who shot and killed an Arab American police officer in Melvindale while trying to arrest him last Sunday morning.

The killing of the young officer, Mohamed Said, 23, brought sorrow and grief to the local community and officials in Melvindale, including Mayor Nicole Shkira, who attended the officer’s funeral in the neighboring city of Dearborn on Thursday.

Said, who had emigrated with his family from Yemen to the United States as a child, recently graduated from the Wayne County Regional Police Training Academy, sponsored by Melvindale Police force, which he joined last year.

The shooter, Michael Lopez, 44, of Southfield was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Monday after investigators received a tip about his presence in an abandoned house on the 3400 block of Gilbert Street near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Livernois in Southwest Detroit, according to a Michigan State Police spokesperson and neighbors who witnessed the arrest.

Videos of the arrest show a large number of police officers flooding the Detroit neighborhood before escorting Lopez, his hands cuffed behind his back. Lopez appeared unremorseful for his crime, winking and smirking at photographers.

Details of the investigation reveal that Said was responding to an emergency call about a suspicious person at a car wash near the intersection of Dix Street and Oakwood Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. when he found Lopez walking with several closed bags. Police said the officer went to check if Lopez was a homeless person needing help, but Lopez quickly fled.

Said chased Lopez and tried to subdue him with a taser, but Lopez drew a gun and shot the officer, killing him, according to Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaley.

Lopez fled the scene on a bicycle, prompting a wide search involving Michigan State Police, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Detroit Police and federal investigators from several agencies.

On Monday morning, just hours before Lopez’ location was discovered, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced an increase in the reward for information leading to his arrest — from $20,000 to $37,500.

Authorities circulated images and descriptions of the suspect charged with killing officer Said. The crime occurred nearly a month after Lopez’s parole release on June 22, following 12 years in prison for carjacking and assaulting a police officer in 2011, according to official records.

In a press conference at Melvindale City Hall before Lopez’s arrest, ATF Special Agent in Charge James Deir vowed to use all available resources to find the suspect.

“Gun violence tears the fabric of every community, but assaulting a police officer is unacceptable,” Deir said.

The ATF reiterated the increased reward in a statement for information leading to Lopez’s arrest.

Mayor Shkira expressed her deep sorrow over losing Said, whom she described as a “hero” and “like a younger brother”, noting that he supported her mayoral campaign.

Shkira held back tears as she spoke, saying that when she won the election last year, Said had told her they would remain friends for life.

Shkira said Said’s family agreed to embalm his body, an unusual practice in Islamic tradition, to allow him to receive a full official funeral. Official memorial services were held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn Thursday afternoon, to be followed by burial services at the American Moslem Society mosque at the Southend in Dearborn (aka Dix Mosque) on Friday morning.

In an emotionally charged press conference, Said’s brother Ahmed said Lopez would likely have harmed someone else if not for his brother, whom he described as “a loving person to everyone.”

Regarding his brother’s bravery, he added, “Mo took the bullet for someone else.”

During the press conference attended by State Representative Alabas Farhat, Wayne County Under Sheriff Mike Jaafar and other security leaders, Chief Kennaley recalled first meeting Said when he was a high school football player in Melvindale and maintaining contact after Said joined the police force about a year ago.

Kennaley mentioned that Said dreamed of joining the K9 unit or the detective office, adding that “Said was not just an officer, but a person born and raised here, loved by this community.”

As a tribute to Said, the same handcuffs he had on him were used to restrain Lopez during his arrest in Detroit, a symbolic gesture reflecting his colleagues’ desire for him to have made the arrest.

After the press conference, more than 220 people participated in a candlelight vigil outside Melvindale City Hall in memory of the fallen officer.

Said is the third police officer to die in Michigan since the beginning of this summer, following the June 22 shooting death of Oakland County Deputy Sheriff Brad Reckling, 30, during a stolen car chase and the June 27 shooting death of Deputy William Henry Butler Jr., 51, of the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop.

Lopez faces murder charge

Lopez was arraigned Thursday via Zoom in 24th District Court in Melvindale and remanded to jail on charges that include murder of a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine/ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and five counts of felony firearm.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Rana Hadied appeared in court on two cases involving Lopez Thursday, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The probable cause hearing is set for Aug. 12. The case will be moved to a different district court ahead of this hearing to avoid conflict of interest, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“Policing is one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Thursday. “The alleged facts in this case will show that this defendant callously gunned down and killed 23-year-old ​Officer Mohamed Said, who was just doing his job and had just begun his career in law enforcement. Tragic does not even begin to describe that happened here.”

Westborn Car Washes hold fundraiser for fallen Melvindale police officer’s family

A Metro Detroit business is raising money to help the fallen officer’s family.

A special fundraiser is being held at the Westborn Car Washes in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights on Friday for Mohamed Said’s loved ones,

“This Friday we’ll be donating 50 percent of our proceeds at both locations to the fallen officer Mohamed Said’s family,” said Ali Turfe, the owner of Westborn Car Wash.

For Turfe, this tragedy hits close to home — he comes from a law enforcement family.

“Every time my brother left the house I knew that there was a chance I’d never see him again,” he said. “My heart goes out to the Melvindale Police Department, my heat goes out to Officer Mohamed Said’s family.”

Car washes at both Westborn locations range in price from $8 to $18.

“Friday thank God is going to be a nice sunny day,” Turfe said. “And that’s going to be the day we lay Officer Mohamed Said to rest. So get your car shined up, get your car cleaned and let’s raise some money for this family to help alleviate that burden which comes with burying a child.”

Also, you may donate to the Said family via GoFundMe, visit the following link: shorturl.at/KOF5r