Dearborn’s Ford Community and Performing Arts Center fitness facility to undergo renovations

Photo: Ford Community and Performing Arts Center. Facebook

DEARBORN — Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud and the city of Dearborn announced plans for extensive renovations to the city’s Ford Community and Performing Arts Center fitness facilities, located at 15801 Michigan Avenue. Renovations got underway this month.

Renovations involve both equipment and design improvements, as well as facility and operational upgrades. Improvements include adding new fitness equipment, upgraded flooring and lighting, as well as the installation of a new boiler and a new section of roof.

“These renovations mark another significant stride in our ongoing efforts to enhance city infrastructure and services,” Hammoud said in a press release. “The renovations that will be made at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center this summer will usher in substantial improvements to this beloved community space. I am excited to see this project come to life.”

The investment in the Center will repurpose the current design of the building, with updates and additions, including the installation of the following upgrades:

New lighting

New lockers

New drinking fountains and bottle-filling stations

New flooring

New larger TVs

New exercise equipment and circuit training options on the second floor

A new café in the main lobby with healthy options for patrons, operated by an outside vendor.

“We are thrilled to invest in the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, and look forward to making these necessary improvements to enhance the recreation experience of our members and patrons,” Parks and Recreation Director Sean Fletcher said.

City staff will continue to provide additional information to all Center members regarding the status of the project and closure dates ahead of the start of construction.

For updates, visit DearbornFordCenter.com or follow @FordCommunityPerformingArtsCenter on social media.

All information above is from the city of Dearborn’s website. Edited for style.