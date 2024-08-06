Belal Muhammad becomes first MMA fighter of Palestinian descent to win UFC title

Belal Muhammad holds the Palestinian flag up during the weigh in before the match. Photo: John Sibley / Reuters

Belal Muhammad has become the first mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter of Palestinian origin to win a UFC title. Beating English champion Leon Edwards and snatching away his welterweight crown, Muhammad is the first to defeat Edwards since 2015, according to reports.

Born to Palestinian immigrants, Muhammad, 36, was born in Chicago. He scored a five-round unanimous decision victory at the UFC 304 bout, reports state.

Muhammad has been on a winning streak since 2019 and remains undefeated, marking this his 11th straight win. Photos and videos capture him, face bloodied and emotion gripping his expression as he drops to his knees with the championship belt around his waist.

“It’s not just about myself, it’s about them [Palestinians and the people in Gaza]” that he is fighting for, Muhammad said before his fight in Manchester, England, according to Aljazeera.

During his weigh-in before the match up, Muhammad (24-3) is seen holding up the Palestinian flag.

A fight between Muhammad and Edwards in 2021 ended in no-contest, meaning the fight ended due to reasons outside the fighters’ hands. The satisfying result ignited both fighters to lead winning streaks, reports state.

Edwards (22-4) defeated another fighter, Kamaru Usman, in 2022 winning the best as well as achieving two successful title defenses prior to his fight with Muhammad.

Muhammad honored his Palestinian heritage, walking out to the song “Dammi Falesteeni” — translated to “my blood is Palestine” — by Arab Idol winner Mohammed Assaf as his walkout song before getting in the ring.

“There aren’t a lot of Palestinian athletes that have a stage or platform where they can carry the flag,” he said in an Aljazeera report. “And now, especially during these times, I need to carry that flag higher than ever. To show the world that we do exist, that we are a country and there are real people there.

“Now I have a voice for people that don’t have a voice, for people that the world wants you to forget about. So, if I keep shining a light on that, raising their morale, raising their hearts, I’m going to do whatever I can.”